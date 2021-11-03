It’s Not About Politics, It’s About Morality…
Common sense says that someone can’t legitimately have one personal opinion against abortion and a different political position on the same issue at the same time… that’s being “double-minded”.
In 1992, Bill Clinton’s political advisor James Carville famously said, “It’s the economy stupid!”. Carville was the strategist for Clinton's successful presidential campaign that year. It was a highly memorable soundbite that captured the public’s attention and helped seal the victory for Clinton.
Now, nearly 20 years later we need another soundbite…
Las…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to American Faith & Freedom to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.