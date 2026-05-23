American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
6h

It is intuitively obvious to the casual observer that you are 100% correct in your assessment of this, and with biblical support. All of this activism is evidence of the cultural and spiritual abyss in which we are now living.

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David Wolosik's avatar
David Wolosik
2h

Excellent question Jim. Evil has taken over our society. This thought by Benjamin Franklin is ringing truer each day.

"Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom. As nations become corrupt and vicious, they have more need of masters." - Benjamin Franklin, April 17, 1787

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