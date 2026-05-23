Photo credit… Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times

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In November 2025, an underage drunk driver caused a single-car accident that killed her passenger and injured others. That night, she and her friends had been drinking excessively at a South Texas nightclub.

Police charged the 18-year-old with one count of manslaughter and five counts of assault while intoxicated. The City of McAllen also sued the nightclub’s two owners for repeatedly allowing underage alcohol consumption. The club has since been permanently shut down.

A clear case of assigning responsibility when it is due…

But…

In Cook County, Illinois, a judge recently released a career offender with five felony convictions, including two violent robberies. Despite his extensive criminal history, Alphonso Talley was released under electronic monitoring by Judge John Lyke. This decision has now been linked to the April 2026 murder of police officer John Bartholomew.

Judge Charles Beach, Cook County’s chief judge, defended the decision, stating, “I wouldn’t call it a mistake. The judge made the best decision with what was available at the time. How can we predict what a person will do?”

Well, Chief Judge, why not start with the obvious? His “as long as your arm” criminal record…

Why aren’t such judges being held responsible?

In crime-ridden cities like Chicago, the insane liberal political climate influences judicial policies and decisions. Mayor Brandon Johnson has repeatedly stated that, “We cannot incarcerate our way out of violence because such measures are inherently racist”.

Really Mayor?

Is it racist to put a white person in jail?

Or how about an oriental person?

Data from CWB Chicago reveals that of approximately 8% of individuals on the county’s overwhelmed and inadequate ankle monitoring program, nearly 250 criminals have gone missing without explanation. Many of these individuals are facing felony charges. They easily evade the system, and their whereabouts are now unknown.

Others, like Alphonso Talley, quickly and violently re-offend.

Supporters of judicial immunity argue that judges must be free to make decisions without fear of lawsuits or criminal retaliation. However, many liberal activist judges repeatedly release dangerous offenders despite warning signs of clear and present danger.

The judicial pendulum has swung way too far in the wrong direction… This trend must be reversed if America is to continue to function as a free, open society.

In America, judges are tasked with delivering justice in accordance with the law. Too many now act as political players, making decisions that reflect their liberal values rather than the law of the land. Sadly, this often results in violent criminals being released back into the community to further terrorize law-abiding people…

Consider these two verses…

“Appoint judges and officials for each of your tribes in every town the Lord your God is giving you, and they are to judge the people fairly.” (Deuteronomy 16:18)

“When justice is done, it brings joy to the righteous but terror to evildoers.” (Proverbs 21:15)

In cases involving gross judicial negligence or corruption, there must be consequences. Appeals courts can overturn rulings. Some judges can be impeached, disciplined, or voted out of office for repeatedly releasing evildoers who are highly likely to commit violent crimes.

But, sadly, that rarely if ever happens, especially in deep blue cesspools like Chicago…

Tell that to the family and friends of murdered police officer John Bartholomew.

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