7 Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, this he will also reap. (Galatians 6:7 NASB95)

Sinners should always be welcome in church, otherwise none of us could ever enter one… myself included.

But not in this way…

This past weekend, a scheduled Gay Pride parade marched through the doors and straight into St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome. Leading the way was a multicolored LGBTQ Cross… an act of vile indifference to the true saving cross of Christ.

This rainbow parade was at the front and center of Pope Leo’s 2025 Jubilee Year celebration. The Jubilee is a significant event in the Catholic Church, marking a time of spiritual renewal, forgiveness, and pilgrimage. It occurs once every 50 years. It is meant to be an example of Christ’s redemption of the lost.

The event was billed by Pope Leo as a “time to free the oppressed and restore dignity.”

Really?

Instead, it was an abhorrent celebration of rebellion against our Creator God, with over a thousand LGBTQ pilgrims crowding into the Basilica… mocking God’s law and celebrating one of the very sins that Scripture calls an abomination…

9 Or do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived; neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor homosexuals, 10 nor thieves, nor the covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor swindlers, will inherit the kingdom of God. (1 Corinthians 6:9-10 NASB95)

Writer J. D. Hall put it this way…

“To take that sacred pattern and slap it on a celebration of sodomy is not just poor taste. It is blasphemy of the highest order. It is calling evil good and good evil, dragging God’s symbols of mercy through the gutter of rebellion. The very year that should have symbolized the release of captives from sin is instead turned into a year of chaining men to their lusts. The biblical Jubilee shouted God’s freedom. Leo’s Jubilee shouts Satan’s bondage.”

In Matthew 18, Jesus chastised His apostles for being proud, arrogant, and self-seeking when they asked Him who would be the greatest in the Kingdom of Heaven. At the time, were they repentant of their sins? No. Did they have a feeling of unworthiness that day? No. Were they humble? No… instead, they wanted to pridefully be in control of their own eternal destiny. The same is true for us today as it was for the apostles then.

Jesus Himself always showed compassion to sinners, and called them to “go and sin no more” (John 8:11). What we are witnessing in the Vatican looks less like a call to repentance and more of an affirmation of a lifestyle that God has declared detestable…

How can it be that the Catholic Church is joining the ranks of other mainstream denominations in celebrating rather than condemning sexual perversion?

How is this not a slap in the face to Catholics who understand that we must repent of our sins and turn to Christ in total submission and with childlike humility?

Affirming sin may fill the pews and collection plates, but it deceives the lost into believing they are saved when they are not…

