Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God’s wrath, for it is written: “It is mine to avenge; I will repay,” says the Lord. (Romans 12:19)

Luigi Mangione, the accused assassin of United Healthcare CEO, Brian Thompson, has now been conferred near sainthood by many in America. His image can be found on “Free Luigi” tee shirts, coffee mugs, and every other imaginable piece of merchandise. He has been called the “Robin Hood of Healthcare.”

But was Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson justifiable homicide?

Justifiable homicide is typically based on the principle that, under certain conditions, the use of lethal force is permitted to protect life or prevent significant harm in the face of an imminent threat that poses a clear and present danger of death or serious bodily harm.

Mangione is charged with following Brian Thompson and shooting him in the back… hardly an imminent threat.

But yet many support Mangione’s alleged actions… saying that “Murder is wrong but in this case…” Consider an interview recently conducted on the streets showing opinions from the public: Source

Question: What do you think about Luigi Mangione?

Person #1: I’m up in the air about it because he killed someone, but I can understand part of his reasoning.

Question: Luigi Mangione, do you think he is a hero?

Person #2: Yeah, I do think he is a hero.

Question: Should Luigi Mangione be free?

Person #3: Yes. He is fighting for the people!

Person #4: He is a man of the people.

Person #5: Taking someone’s life is objectively something wrong to do, but he is a hero, in my opinion.

Supporters of Mangione have established a legal defense fund for him. As of this writing, over $209,849 has been collected.

Luigi Mangione had about two dozen women in the court’s public gallery this week to support him. Most of the women wore face masks and a few appeared visibly emotional as Mangione entered the courtroom. Others chanted "Free Luigi! Free Luigi!" outside the Manhattan court where he was to be arraigned.

Why?

Is it because they believe Mangione was driven by justifiable anger against an “evil” health insurance industry accused of routinely denying legitimate health insurance claims?

Is it because people believe it is their right to take revenge on others… If a person wrongs you, they think one’s immediate reaction should be not to get mad, but to get even?

Is it because our American culture become one of death, where the end justifies the means?

Recent surveys show that 3 in every 5 millennials want full access to abortion so they can live their lives without “interruption or inconvenience”. Source

Depopulationist elites want to kill vast numbers of human beings to save the planet.

COVID vaccine proponents see nothing wrong with continuing to promote the jabs despite a mountain of evidence that has proved them to be debilitating and deadly in many cases.

Taylor Swift popularized the idea of taking revenge in her song “Better Than Revenge,” where she sings, “There is nothing I do better than revenge.”

Luigi Mangione’s dark purple sweater sold out at Nordstrom one day after his court appearance.

It hasn’t always been this way. Dr. George Tiller was assassinated in 2009 by anti-abortion extremist Scott Roeder during church services at the Reformation Lutheran church in Wichita, Kansas. Tiller was targeted because he was one of the few doctors at the time who would provide third-trimester abortions.

During his trial, Roeder argued that he felt like he had no choice but to vengefully murder Tiller to protect unborn children. That didn’t fly… Roeder was found guilty of first-degree murder in only 40 minutes and sentenced to 50 years in prison. (In 2016, his sentence was reduced to 25 years before being eligible for parole.)

At the time, Tiller’s murder did nothing to slow down or stop late-term abortion in America.

Thomas Dobbs years later successfully used the system to help put the brakes on abortion. Dobbs was a Mississippi State health officer who filed a legal case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization in 2022.

As an intelligent man, perhaps Mangione could have championed a populist movement, much like Riley Gaines, who has advocated for fairness in women’s sports… and could have effected change through legitimate means.

Pray that he repents if guilty…

