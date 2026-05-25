American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4h

The Iwo Jima memorial is not just metal, stone, and patriotic imagery. It is boys, blood, terror, mothers, silence, and God’s hand lifting a flag through hell. Ira Hayes asked how he could be a hero when 250 men landed with him, and only 27 walked off alive. John Bradley held dying Marines as they screamed without relief and then spent the rest of his life refusing glory. That is Memorial Day. Not sales. Not slogans. Not empty speeches. Remember the ones who did not come back. Hold the torch high. Live worthy of boys who never got to grow old.

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Carolyn Kiesz's avatar
Carolyn Kiesz
2h

Thank you, sir, for sharing this.

My grandfather was in WWI, my dad in WWII, and a Great Uncle was in the Pacific theatre in WWII. All three came back. My great uncle NEVER spoke of his service, EVER. When I was in hight school I saw a documentary about Okinawa; then I knew why Uncle Merton was silent.

Memorial Day is a time of thoughtful reflection on those who did not return. I learned that in my youth. Most of the youth today aren't aware of the blood and sacrifice made, and why it matters. They don't understand what it means "to serve." They don't understand that Freedom is NOT FREE. That's sorely missing these days.

In my little village of 200, here in Idaho, there is a Memorial, centrally located. It lists the names of four local men who served and died in various wars. Each Memorial Day flags surround that stone Memorial and Flag Pole to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Additionally, in our small rural school every Veteran's Day the school children put on a Veteran's Day program honoring ALL who served. This little rural village will NEVER forget.

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