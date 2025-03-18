Male and female He created them, and He blessed them. And in the day they were created, He called them "man." He created them male and female and blessed them. And he named them “Mankind” when they were created. (Genesis 5:2)

Liberal insanity in America is not limited to the West Coast’s “tres estados burros”… the three donkey (Democrat) states of California, Oregon, and Washington.

An Inspira Health Hospital in New Jersey is now asking parents of newborns to complete a form that includes questions about the baby's "gender identity" and "sexual orientation".

Why? They say it’s because it is required by New Jersey state law (Bill A4385).

The law was passed in 2022 as a means to collect information about patients in hospitals around the state… and Inspira Health Hospital thinks newborns are now officially "patients" in health care facilities.

It actually says “newborn” on their form…

The "Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Questionnaire" distributed at the hospital asks parents if their newborn baby is lesbian or gay, straight, bisexual, or questioning.

The foolish law makes no exemption for age…

How can anyone in their right mind know if their one-day-old baby will be gay, lesbian, queer, or transgender?

They can’t… Unless the parents lead or force them in that direction.

On top of that… How many newborns can self-describe their sexual orientation?

Just curious…

(Photo Credit: State Assemblywoman Holly Schepisi, Facebook)

Actually, this is not insanity or wokeness… It’s demonic. The next time someone tells you they are a Democrat or a liberal, ask them if this is the kind of spiritual sickness they want to support…

“Although they claimed to be wise, they became fools.” (Romans 1: 22)

