Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for He who promised is faithful; 24 and let us consider how to stimulate one another to love and good deeds, 25 not forsaking our own assembling together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another; and all the more as you see the day drawing near. (Hebrews 10:23-25 NASB 95)

Recently, in response to my last post Does Your Church Look Like This? a reader asked, “What if there is no God/Christ-centered Gospel-preaching church in my area?”

First of all, I hear you…

Two and a half years ago, we had to leave our church after a change in senior pastor. The teaching suffered and became more about the preacher’s opinion and experiences than scripture. They began to play Bethel and Hillsong music, so we stayed home and watched other fully Biblical expository teachers on YouTube… But we wanted more. Then we were so fortunate to learn of a new church plant coming to our area… one that has a high view of God and a high view of scripture. We have been involved there for nearly two years now. Otherwise, we might have considered starting a home church.

There are three things one might prayerfully consider if you find yourself looking for a truly God/Christ-centered church near where you live…

GO ONLINE

Check out the Master’s Seminary Church Finder at https://tms.edu/find-a-church/

Master’s Seminary was founded by none other than John MacArthur. It maintains a list of churches pastored by Master’s graduates. As always, due diligence is still necessary. My wife and I are blessed to attend one of those churches.

DRIVE/MOVE

Some people drive over an hour (one way) to both our church and the Wednesday Night Home Fellowship Group. At the same time, driving that far can make it difficult to consistently participate. Moving is not always possible, but I have seen people do it after they have fully checked out a distant church.

FAILING ALL THAT… START A MALE-LED HOME CHURCH

How?

1. Begin with prayer, asking God for direction and confirmation of your calling to start a home church. This spiritual foundation is critically important.

2. Gather a core group… Start with a few committed individuals… friends, family, or neighbors who share your vision. Jesus emphasized the importance of gathering in His name (Matthew 18:20).

3. Choose a meeting time and place. Decide on a consistent schedule for your gatherings and select a comfortable space in your home that can accommodate your group. You may want to rotate host homes.

4. Plan your meetings… Formally structure your gatherings to include worship, prayer, teaching, and fellowship. Use one or more of these vetted preachers for the teaching time until someone in your group is fully qualified. I would suggest Rocky Wyatt’s XL Ministries for a basic starting point for church leadership development.

5. Keep it small at first, no more than 12 people. Plan for adult female supervised childcare if needed. Use personal invitations or social media to reach out.

6. Stay within legal and regulatory requirements in your city and state.

7. Remember Christ is the head of the church… not us.

There is nothing more important than being in a Christ-centered body of believers… This is a value we should never wish to compromise.