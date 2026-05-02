American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Walker's avatar
Jack Walker
2d

What more can be said. America is set in her ways. I would like to see change, but the elected officials do the bidding of the electorate.

If you look at history, Noah for example, the people were totally reprobate. Noah preached many sermons, all to no avail. We are almost here. The only difference is, God has his elect. There are many people that serve God, but on a large scale, there are few.

Be prepared for the judgement of God. It’s here and happening now. It will become more recognizable as time goes on

All I can say is “come soon Lord Jesus”.

Reply
Share
Lloyd Lewis's avatar
Lloyd Lewis
2d

Thank you for your straight forward approach to opening up the truth about our decent into paganism. Certainly has opened my eyes to the history of this. The question is, what are we as God's people going to do about it? We cannot be silent going forward. How we need the wisdom of the Holy Spirit in our response. Thanks again

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jim McCraigh · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture