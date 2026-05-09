In Parts One and Two, I detailed how America has chosen to turn away from the things of God to New Age religion and the wisdom of man’s legal system... assuming that if something was legal, it was also somehow moral. Nothing could be further from the truth. It would set the stage for what would come next...

A growing lack of restraint is rapidly taking hold in America. It is fueled by the mainstream news media, Hollywood celebrities, mass-market magazines, entertainers, politicians, social media, TikTok videos, and even some so-called “Christian” churches that intend to deceive and manipulate people.

But it goes even deeper than that…

There are increasing numbers of Americans who do not want to be subject to the truth, rules, or laws and will strongly resist any efforts to change their minds.

They want no restraints on their behavior. Their mantra is “Do what thou wilt”. They don’t want to believe that there is a God to whom they will be held accountable for their actions one day.

Since the 1960s, the four traditional pillars of restraint… family, government, the Church, and conscience have eroded… first slowly and then suddenly. These traditional curbs on behavior are being cast aside in favor of “Do what thou wilt,” a term coined by Church of Satan founder Aleister Crowley.

Instead, too many worship at the altar of perverse narcissistic self-love...

They love themselves more than they love God and others. They want to do what they want when they want. They want to decide for themselves what is right and wrong. They have rejected the notion that God has authority over their lives.

Too many people in our once sane nation have placed the pursuit of personal empowerment, physical appearance, and self-improvement over submission to Christ…

Here is how these four restraints are breaking down in America…

The Lack of Restraint of Traditional Family Values

The breakdown of the family in America began in earnest in the 1960s with then-President Lyndon B. Johnson’s so-called “War on Poverty”. The program was designed to create minority voter dependency on the Democrat Party for the non-stop continuation of welfare benefits. One consequence of this was the collapse of the family and the generational rise in fatherlessness due to welfare incentives.

Research shows that when a child grows up with no father in the home, the child is more likely to be poor, suffer emotional and behavioral problems, exhibit aggressive behavior, drink, become pregnant, abuse drugs, or go to prison.

With each successive generation, it becomes more difficult to break the cycle.

Recently, a video circulated on Twitter (X) that showed a school assembly featuring a drag queen teaching little girls aged four and five how to dance in a sexually provocative manner.

In a school…

If that was not disturbing enough, the audience was filled with parents and teachers who cheered and applauded what was happening on stage.

It gets worse…

Around 22-23% of young American adults (Gen Z, typically ages 18-27/30) identify as LGBTQ+, according to recent Gallup polls. This number is driven primarily by bisexual identification, especially among young women. For example, ~31% of Gen Z women vs. ~12% of Gen Z men identify as LGBTQ+ (mostly bisexual).

This does not bode well for how these women will raise their children (assuming they don’t abort them).

The restraint of family is slipping away...

The Growing Lack of Restraint of Government

God puts governments in place on this earth to enforce His just laws. People who hate God and His truth want to elect do-nothing prosecutors and liberal judges. They want to defund the police. They want to remove any restraints on their behavior. As a result, many government agencies are filled with bureaucrats and elected officials who no longer seek to punish those who do evil but to penalize those who try to do good.

Ignorant liberal do-gooders want any restraints of government to be removed so that “oppressed” people won’t have any consequences for their actions because it’s not a criminal’s fault they committed a crime. They want a government and court system that will call evil good and good evil to justify their own behavior.

Consider this…

Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; Who substitute darkness for light and light for darkness; Who substitute bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter! (Isaiah 5:20)

The United States government has gone from being a restraint to endorsing homosexual behavior by flying LGBTQ flags on America’s embassies around the world. During the Biden Administration, the federal spending website listed payouts using the keyword term “LGBTQ”. That list included 1,181 grants, 31 loans, and nine direct payments during those years. Grants that involved more than $1 million in individual payouts combined to cost taxpayers $3.7 billion, with many smaller grants uncounted.

(No current data is yet available for the Trump Administration.)

At the same time, many blue state governments now actively enable, promote, demand, and fund abortion on demand.

To top it off… This week, the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocked a federal appeals court ruling that would have sharply restricted access to the abortion pill, restoring, for now, the ability of young girls to obtain the drug through telehealth, mail, and pharmacies…. without visiting an in-person doctor.

About the decision, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said, “We will stop at nothing to prevent the Republicans from putting a national abortion ban into effect,” he added.

Any restraint by government is fast slipping away...

The Lack of Restraint of the Church

Sadly, the neutering of the church is coming, not so much from the outside but from inside the very “church” itself. Up until the 1960s, most Christian churches were preaching one thing… biblical truth. Now, so-called evangelical pastors are more likely to teach worldliness that amounts to a deceptive, perverted gospel.

They teach “God is love” rather than a Holy God to whom we will be held accountable. Their “cotton candy” sermons focus on things like social justice, church growth, personal stories, doing good works, and how to have a better life now… not the truth of scripture and the need for repentance.

A growing number of pastors are sadly silent on issues like abortion, sexual sin, and homosexuality. But worse, many now promote these things. They host LGBTQ conferences, climate care and women’s empowerment workshops, abandon pro-life positions, and bring drag queens into children’s ministries. They avoid teaching the whole counsel of God, don’t equip believers in their church for evangelism, and don’t defend the faith. Instead, they put on a show designed to fill the seats and collection boxes.

That sort of failure has consequences…

In 2023, exit polls showed that 25% of white evangelicals in Ohio voted in favor of the state’s pro-abortion amendment. If these fake evangelicals had voted against the initiative, it would have never passed.

It gets worse…

This past April, the Public Religion Research Institute released new data it compiled on Americans’ views on abortion. The results are stunning…

Overall, 61% of American adults believe that abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Broken down by religious affiliation, SUPPORT for legal abortion in all or most cases looks like this:

Unitarian Universalists (89%)

Jews (80%)

Buddhists (79%)

Hindus (78%)

Black Protestants (75%)

White Evangelical Protestants (72%)

Hispanic Catholics (62%)

White Catholics (57%)

Muslims (54%)

It seems that people who consider themselves “Christians” are no better than the general population in this regard. This signals a disastrous shift in the thinking of many who consider themselves followers of Christ. If one is not going to learn about the restraint of conscience and morality in church, where in the world else would they learn it?

Once the restraint of the church is completely gone, the consequences will be catastrophic...

The Lack of Restraint of Conscience

Sadly, many Americans have allowed themselves to be brainwashed by schools, the media, culture, the internet, Democrats, and ad soundbites, and have developed misinformed consciences. Paul’s first letter to Timothy refers to a misinformed conscience as one that has been “seared,” much like a piece of meat over a fire...

“The Spirit clearly says that in later times some will abandon the faith and follow deceiving spirits and things taught by demons. 2 Such teachings come through hypocritical liars, whose consciences have been seared as with a hot iron.” (1 Timothy 4:1-2)

One’s conscience becomes seared as a result of continued, unrepentant sin that will eventually destroy any remaining feelings of guilt.

The pattern here is clear... Since the 1960s, America has foolishly gone from tolerance... to acceptance... to participation... and finally to the celebration of the paganistic practices of self-love, sexual sin, and child sacrifice... Three things God hates.

Next time... Part IV: The Decent Continues

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