American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

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Charles Summers's avatar
Charles Summers
2h

All of it is sadly true. America has been given over to reprobate minds, just like He said.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

This is the pagan bargain: reject God, enthrone the self, call sin identity, call abortion healthcare, call disorder liberation, and call anyone who objects hateful. America did not fall into this overnight. It was trained by schools, media, politicians, fake churches, and a culture that worships appetite. The result is a country where children are sexualized, criminals are excused, families are broken, and churches too often sound like HR departments with hymns. The old restraints mattered because man is fallen. Remove them, and darkness does not stay theoretical. It governs. The answer is not nostalgia. It is repentance and moral courage.

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