American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

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Jack Walker's avatar
Jack Walker
10h

I’m glad God still chooses some to serve him. Still, that does not mean God’s judgement has not already begun. This country is in free fall. God’s protective hand is slowly lifting. We still have some blessings, but they are getting fewer and fewer.

God is merciful, but that is coming to an end. John MacArthur believed God’s judgment was already here, and I concur.

This country has thumbed its nose in the face of an almighty God at its own peril. We need the blessings of God, not his curses.

My hope is in the Lord. He will prevail. If we repent of our wrongdoing he is faithful. This country is in his hands. Thank God, he is merciful.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4h

Not much has changed with the sickos in 2,900 years. 1 Kings 18: 20-40.

https://biblehub.com/cpdv/1_kings/18.htm

The names change. The costumes change. The slogans change. But the altar is still there. Ancient Baal worship demanded children. Modern America calls it “choice,” wraps it in celebrity culture, exports it through politics, and then wonders why the country feels spiritually hollow. Elijah did not negotiate with Baal. He exposed the fraud. That is the lesson. A civilization cannot survive when it mocks God, sacrifices its children, and calls moral insanity enlightenment. America does not need better branding for decadence. It needs repentance, courage, and a return to the God who gave it life

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