Satanist Holiday Display at Iowa Statehouse that has, since this post, been vandalized by Michael Cassidy, who destroyed and beheaded the Baphomet figure on December 14, 2023

In parts One, Two, and Three, I detailed how America has chosen to turn away from the things of God to occult new-age religions and the wisdom of man’s laws, thinking that if something is legal, it is also moral… and how that has led to a growing lack of moral restraint in America. In this fourth and final installment of our series, we’ll look at where we are headed...

Paganism has now firmly taken root in America. What began in the 1960s has metastasized into a cultural cancer that rejects the right to life, Biblical values, and traditional gender roles... A culture that sets aside just one day in May to honor those who have given their lives to protect our freedoms and reserves the entire month of June to promote and celebrate Gay Pride.

Where will this lead?

The answer is coming into full view like an enemy submarine that has lurked underwater for decades and is now surfacing for all to see. It is to be found in the satanic LGBTQ+ and pro-abortion movements...

There is a spiritual component to homosexuality, child sacrifice, and gender confusion. The Satanic Temple is a godless religious and human rights group

based in the United States. This group uses Satanic imagery to promote social justice and the separation of church and state, supporting their mission “to encourage benevolence and empathy among all people”.

Since its formal founding by Malcolm Jarry and Lucien Greaves (not his real name) in 2012, the Satanic Temple has grown exponentially from a handful of members to chapters across the U.S. and internationally, with chapters in Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

More than 50% of the worshippers in The Satanic Temple are homosexuals or gender confused. The Temple fully supports abortion and fights any attempts to limit it.

The Satanic Temples of Illinois and Iowa have debuted their satanic holiday displays at their respective state Capitol buildings, placing them next to Christmas and Hanukkah displays.

At the same time, crosses and the Ten Commandments are being removed from public spaces and replaced by rainbows. Once considered by most Americans to be a sign of God’s mercy in the wake of judgment, the rainbow is now the proud emblem of those who mock Him.

The Stonewall Inn in New York City, once the site of a violent uprising against the police and the birthplace of today’s LGBTQ movement, is now enshrined as a national landmark.

Cosmopolitan, the magazine of hedonistic feminists, recently took to its Instagram page to explain how to have a Satanic-themed abortion.

The U.S. now leads the world in the export and promotion of pornography, abortion funding, transgenderism, and homosexuality.

Up to 21% of Gen Z and 10.5% of Millennials now consider themselves LGBTQ+.

The Pew Research Center reports that 5% of U.S. adults now identify as atheists. This is part of the broader ~29% religiously unaffiliated (nones), which also includes ~6% agnostics and ~19% “nothing in particular.

America now imports more illegal drugs and sex slaves than lumber.

The practices of witchcraft and occultism are surging. Increasing numbers of young women are turning to spells, rituals, charms, crystals, and earth-centered religions.

A replica of the Triumphal Arch that served as the entranceway to the ancient Temple of Baal (the devil) was displayed directly across from the U.S. Capitol during September 2018. It is the historical symbol of ritualistic Baal worship and the sacrifice of children. It was placed on the National Mall on those dates to protest the nomination of conservative Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Increasing numbers of Americans have turned away from God. The paganistic practices of homosexuality and abortion that were once thought of as immoral or evil are now viewed as good and to be “protected and affirmed”.

As a result, America is headed straight for God’s judgment unless it changes course. God has already exercised His judgment upon Adam and Eve; during the flood of Noah’s time, and again in the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah.

According to Genesis 19, the sin of Sodom and Gomorrah’s destruction involved homosexuality. This is not to say that homosexuality was the only reason why God destroyed those two cities. Ezekiel 16:49–50 gives us more insight...

“Now, this was the sin of your sister Sodom: She and her daughters were arrogant, overfed, and unconcerned; they did not help the poor and needy. They were haughty and did detestable things before me. Therefore, I did away with them as you have seen.” Since the detestable practice of abortion (in the form of child sacrifice) was also prevalent at the time, that was likely another reason for the cities’ destruction. (Ezekiel 16:49–50 NASB 95)

Sound familiar?

Jeff Maples at the DISNTR puts it this way…

“That’s how civilizations anesthetize themselves before collapse. Euphemism first. Madness second. Ruin third. I honestly think American churches underestimate what it means when Scripture says God “gave them over.” That phrase should terrify people. It means God stops restraining the insane horror concocted in fallen, rebellious hearts.”

Sound familiar?

Is America next?

Is our country’s situation so dire that it is beyond hope?

It doesn’t have to be. There is a way out…

I am not talking about wishful thinking, as in “I hope something will change.” This is not what the Bible means by hope. The Biblical definition of hope in Hebrews 11:1 reads... “the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.”

America’s hope is not to be found in politics or other things of this world, but rather to turn to hope in Christ. One day, America may well experience God’s judgment. When that will be, no one knows. But if it does, it will happen someday when least expected.

Let us pray that America turns back to God before it is too late.

But here’s the thing...

For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, so that each one may receive what is due for what he has done in the body, whether good or evil. (2 Corinthians 5:10)

Whether America does or does not return to its Christian roots during our lifetimes is not as important as your own decision to reject the things of this corrupt world and make Jesus Christ the Lord of your life.

Ultimately, the Lord will judge you and me individually, not as a country. Don’t trust that things will someday get better in America in the next year or two. Trust in the one name above all other names, not in your country.

If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land. (2 Chronicles 7:14)

God will take care of the rest...

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