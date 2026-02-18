American Faith & Freedom

Robin L
20h

Another day, another shake my head moment over the growing deception we see all around us.

The past few days, these verses in Isaiah 3 keep coming to mind:

9 For the look on their faces bears witness against them;

they proclaim their sin like Sodom;

they do not hide it.

Woe to them!

For they have brought evil on themselves.

10 Tell the righteous that it shall be well with them,

for they shall eat the fruit of their deeds.

11 Woe to the wicked! It shall be ill with him,

for what his hands have dealt out shall be done to him.

12 My people—infants are their oppressors,

and women rule over them.

O my people, your guides mislead you

and they have swallowed up the course of your paths.

Verse 12 is what is especially coming up for me. Our youth today are becoming our oppressors, and unredeemed women are contributing significantly to our downfall. The rise of women in leadership, some holding the highest positions in government and business, are bringing about the words of God through His prophet.

I marvel at God's goodness and glory, His brilliance, patience and His love for us. He is working openly and actively all around us in the world now. It is breathtakingly obvious to those who love Him and are called according to His purposes. But the unredeemed, like these women 'leading' in the churches and Mr. Michael (his soul is in extreme peril) are confused and earnestly seeking 'comfort' in Satan's deadly schemes. They believe they are being loving, when we know they are leading people down the broad road to destruction, into eternal death.

We must continue to pray, pray, pray for the lost; many are decisively, willfully (pridefully) choosing the wrong path. As Believers, many of us recognize that God is turning them over to their reprobate minds. This explains the explosion of insane, wicked behavior all around the world today. It is judgment.

Hebrews 10:31 tells us "It is a terrifying thing to fall into the hands of the living God."

Maranatha

James Mead's avatar
James Mead
21h

As a very conservative Lutheran I had not heard of glitter ash. But it is not surprising or shocking as the Christian community is always being attacked.

The saddest part is that the church leaders who are supposed to know scripture don't.

