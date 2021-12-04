Searching for Serenity?
Some of us worry excessively...
What do you think older adults say they've regretted most in life? You might think it might be big things like divorce, not finishing school, poor business decisions, or not spending enough time with loved ones.
Believe it or not, it was none of those things...
Most of these older people said they most regretted the time that they spent worrying. Many of …
