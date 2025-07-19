Preach the word; be ready in season and out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort, with great patience and instruction. 3 For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but wanting to have their ears tickled, they will accumulate for themselves teachers in accordance to their own desires, 4 and will turn away their ears from the truth and will turn aside to myths. (2 Timothy 4:2-4)

According to recent data from the National Survey of Religious Leaders, only 30% of Mainline American Pastors view the Bible as inspired and historically accurate in all its parts and still applicable today. Mainline pastors include many in the United Methodist Church, the Episcopal Church, the Presbyterian Church (USA), and the United Church of Christ, among others… but typically not Evangelicals or Catholics.

Polls are not always 100% accurate…

But really?

At the same time, only 30% of mainline protestant pastors in America say they're

certain that Adam and Eve were actually real people.

It gets worse…

When asked about belief in hell, 93% of Evangelical pastors expressed certainty, compared to only 45% of mainline Protestant leaders.

Across the sample, three main views emerged…

Group 1 described the Bible as the literal Word of God, to be taken word for word.

Group 2 stated that it was the inspired Word of God, without errors, and included symbolic elements.

Group 3 (the largest) believed the Bible was inspired but not historically accurate in all parts, with some sections reflecting the cultural norms of the time and therefore no longer applicable today.

Regarding Adam and Eve… Ken Ham, the founder and CEO of Answers in Genesis, maintains that the New Testament certainly treats them as literal, historical people.

Ham writes this…

“Without an Adam who really did sin against God and bring physical death into the world, why do we need the last Adam, Jesus, to die a physical death in our place? Denying a literal Adam denies Scripture, undermines the gospel, and puts fallible man as the authority over God and his clear Word.”

But this isn’t surprising, given the liberal Woman pastors and LGBTQ affirmation found in most mainline denominations. Sadly, significant numbers of them have trusted their “feelings” and abandoned the authority of God’s Word for a diluted, worldly message.

Pray for them…

