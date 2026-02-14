A recent study commissioned by Ligonier Ministries reveals that significant portions of evangelicals are not being taught foundational Bible doctrines or are failing to understand them.

The shocking study revealed that 47% (nearly half) of participating self-described evangelical Christians agreed that “God accepts the worship of all religions, including Christianity, Judaism, and Islam.” Worse yet, 35% “strongly agreed” with the statement.

The Bible consistently teaches that true worship must be directed to the one true God as He has revealed Himself in Jesus Christ, and that false worship is unacceptable to Him.

“Whoever denies the Son does not have the Father; the one who confesses the Son has the Father also”. (1 John 2:23 NASB)

This news, dear reader, deeply saddens me…

How has this happened?

In an attempt to be culturally relevant, many teachers and pastors have moved away from line-by-line expository teaching of the Bible to “sermons-lite” that deal with feel-good topics like how to be a good parent or how to be happy. Some have gone even further, preaching health, wealth, and happiness messages that directly conflict with scripture. A few have sunk even lower, teaching explicitly false doctrine.

Why? You will have to ask them, but could it be the lure of ever-growing fame, increased attendance, money, or some personal gain? I don’t know the answer to that question, but the consequences are devastating.

Another recent survey also noted that slightly over half of the Christian respondents said they believe someone can attain salvation by being or doing good, a number that includes 46% of Pentecostals, 67% of mainline Protestants, and 77% of Catholics.

These people may self-identify as Christians, but they are not true Christians. Unless they repent and turn to Christ alone, they will not gain salvation by doing good works alone, even though they call themselves Christians.

Doing good works as a path to salvation is not part of the true Gospel… instead, it is a lie from the pit of hell. Consider this from Isaiah 64:6: “

…and all our righteous deeds are like a filthy garment; And all of us wither like a leaf, And our sin, like the wind, take us away.”

Or this from Matthew 7:21-23 21:

“Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. 22 Many will say to me on that day, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name and in your name drive out demons and in your name perform many miracles?’ 23 Then I will tell them plainly, ‘I never knew you. Away from me, you evildoers!”

With more people spending less time reading and studying the bible, coupled with heretical teaching in some churches, feelings and emotions now influence the development of too many people’s core religious beliefs.

Share

Too many Americans seem to be increasingly willing to reject biblically correct principles in favor of a feel-good message that gives them a “positive religious experience”. Consider Peter’s warning:

2 “But there were also false prophets among the people, just as there will be false teachers among you. They will secretly introduce destructive heresies, even denying the sovereign Lord who bought them—bringing swift destruction on themselves. 2 Many will follow their depraved conduct and will bring the way of truth into disrepute. 3 In their greed, these teachers will exploit you with fabricated stories. Their condemnation has long been hanging over them, and their destruction has not been sleeping.” (2 Peter 2:1-3)

How can you protect yourself from these lies? Arm yourself with the truth by reading your Bible. Study it and compare it to what you hear in your church. If they don’t match up… find another church.