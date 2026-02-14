SHOCK POLL: Nealy Half of Evangelical Christians No Longer Believe Christ Alone is the Only Path to Salvation…
Too many people now think that all faiths are of equal value...
A recent study commissioned by Ligonier Ministries reveals that significant portions of evangelicals are not being taught foundational Bible doctrines or are failing to understand them.
The shocking study revealed that 47% (nearly half) of participating self-described evangelical Christians agreed that “God accepts the worship of all religions, including Christianity, Judaism, and Islam.” Worse yet, 35% “strongly agreed” with the statement.
The Bible consistently teaches that true worship must be directed to the one true God as He has revealed Himself in Jesus Christ, and that false worship is unacceptable to Him.
“Whoever denies the Son does not have the Father; the one who confesses the Son has the Father also”. (1 John 2:23 NASB)
This news, dear reader, deeply saddens me…
How has this happened?
In an attempt to be culturally relevant, many teachers and pastors have moved away from line-by-line expository teaching of the Bible to “sermons-lite” that deal with feel-good topics like how to be a good parent or how to be happy. Some have gone even further, preaching health, wealth, and happiness messages that directly conflict with scripture. A few have sunk even lower, teaching explicitly false doctrine.
Why? You will have to ask them, but could it be the lure of ever-growing fame, increased attendance, money, or some personal gain? I don’t know the answer to that question, but the consequences are devastating.
Another recent survey also noted that slightly over half of the Christian respondents said they believe someone can attain salvation by being or doing good, a number that includes 46% of Pentecostals, 67% of mainline Protestants, and 77% of Catholics.
These people may self-identify as Christians, but they are not true Christians. Unless they repent and turn to Christ alone, they will not gain salvation by doing good works alone, even though they call themselves Christians.
Doing good works as a path to salvation is not part of the true Gospel… instead, it is a lie from the pit of hell. Consider this from Isaiah 64:6: “
…and all our righteous deeds are like a filthy garment; And all of us wither like a leaf, And our sin, like the wind, take us away.”
Or this from Matthew 7:21-23 21:
“Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. 22 Many will say to me on that day, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name and in your name drive out demons and in your name perform many miracles?’ 23 Then I will tell them plainly, ‘I never knew you. Away from me, you evildoers!”
With more people spending less time reading and studying the bible, coupled with heretical teaching in some churches, feelings and emotions now influence the development of too many people’s core religious beliefs.
Too many Americans seem to be increasingly willing to reject biblically correct principles in favor of a feel-good message that gives them a “positive religious experience”. Consider Peter’s warning:
2 “But there were also false prophets among the people, just as there will be false teachers among you. They will secretly introduce destructive heresies, even denying the sovereign Lord who bought them—bringing swift destruction on themselves. 2 Many will follow their depraved conduct and will bring the way of truth into disrepute. 3 In their greed, these teachers will exploit you with fabricated stories. Their condemnation has long been hanging over them, and their destruction has not been sleeping.” (2 Peter 2:1-3)
How can you protect yourself from these lies? Arm yourself with the truth by reading your Bible. Study it and compare it to what you hear in your church. If they don’t match up… find another church.
Jim, I wish I could say this is a shock to me, but it isn't. Ligonier is highly reputable, but their survey numbers are low compared to the most recent Barna poll which shows fewer than 6% of all self-identified evangelicals have a true biblical view. For example: people who claim to believe in Jesus often claim that their good works contribute to salvation (Catholics and all the other apostate religions) or that there is no Hell (CS Lewis, Ben Carson and Billy Graham to name a few.) These are only 2 examples, I could go on and on, and it truly is shocking!!!
In fact, I just went to Barna's website and discovered they are promoting a woman named Sharon Hodde Miller as the co-pastor of a church (Bright City Church-yeah that sounds solid) which she founded with her husband in NC. In her bio she claims to love all things Disney, so I mean, what could go wrong?! Apostasy is everywhere and it appears now Barna has fallen.
Decrying bad teachers, bad churches, and bad theology is a full-time vocation for those, like you, who are trying to protect the remnant.
It is difficult to keep from being discouraged today...particularly for those of us who take the Lord seriously when He commands us not to be deceived during these perilous times. He is bringing great pressure upon mankind, like a grape-crushing winepress, in order to wake up and save those who can be saved BEFORE His righteous judgment falls.
I was listening to a theologian yesterday who was talking about some signs that apparently caused many Believers to expect the Rapture in 2011. Since I wasn't 'born again' until 2018, I completely missed all the hoopla that went with yet another hyped, and incorrect, date of the Lord's return. This caused me to consider how many people in the world there are who are totally oblivious to the convergence of all the signs we see today. Unlike 2011, we have solid biblical reasons to expect Him now.
I am exceedingly grateful Jesus patiently led me to Himself 8 years ago, and that I have been given eyes to see what is as obvious as the nose on my face; the return of the Lord is near, He is at the door. No dates need to be set; we don't know precisely when, but we do know it will be any time now.
As Paul said in 1 Thessalonians 5: 1-11
1 Now about the times and seasons, brothers, we do not need to write to you. 2 For you are fully aware that the Day of the Lord will come like a thief in the night. 3 While people are saying, “Peace and security,” destruction will come upon them suddenly, like labor pains on a pregnant woman, and they will not escape.
4 But you, brothers, are not in the darkness so that this day should overtake you like a thief. 5 For you are all sons of the light and sons of the day; we do not belong to the night or to the darkness. 6 So then, let us not sleep as the others do, but let us remain awake and sober. 7 For those who sleep, sleep at night, and those who get drunk, get drunk at night. 8 But since we belong to the day, let us be sober, putting on the breastplate of faith and love, and the helmet of our hope of salvation.
9 For God has not appointed us to suffer wrath, but to obtain salvation through our Lord Jesus Christ. 10 He died for us so that, whether we are awake or asleep, we may live together with Him. 11 Therefore encourage and build one another up, just as you are already doing.
Maranatha!
The remanent has to be on its toes. This is a wake-up call that we have to be on guard against the mass deception around us. We have to be studying our Bibles!