Robin L
Jim, I wish I could say this is a shock to me, but it isn't. Ligonier is highly reputable, but their survey numbers are low compared to the most recent Barna poll which shows fewer than 6% of all self-identified evangelicals have a true biblical view. For example: people who claim to believe in Jesus often claim that their good works contribute to salvation (Catholics and all the other apostate religions) or that there is no Hell (CS Lewis, Ben Carson and Billy Graham to name a few.) These are only 2 examples, I could go on and on, and it truly is shocking!!!

In fact, I just went to Barna's website and discovered they are promoting a woman named Sharon Hodde Miller as the co-pastor of a church (Bright City Church-yeah that sounds solid) which she founded with her husband in NC. In her bio she claims to love all things Disney, so I mean, what could go wrong?! Apostasy is everywhere and it appears now Barna has fallen.

Decrying bad teachers, bad churches, and bad theology is a full-time vocation for those, like you, who are trying to protect the remnant.

It is difficult to keep from being discouraged today...particularly for those of us who take the Lord seriously when He commands us not to be deceived during these perilous times. He is bringing great pressure upon mankind, like a grape-crushing winepress, in order to wake up and save those who can be saved BEFORE His righteous judgment falls.

I was listening to a theologian yesterday who was talking about some signs that apparently caused many Believers to expect the Rapture in 2011. Since I wasn't 'born again' until 2018, I completely missed all the hoopla that went with yet another hyped, and incorrect, date of the Lord's return. This caused me to consider how many people in the world there are who are totally oblivious to the convergence of all the signs we see today. Unlike 2011, we have solid biblical reasons to expect Him now.

I am exceedingly grateful Jesus patiently led me to Himself 8 years ago, and that I have been given eyes to see what is as obvious as the nose on my face; the return of the Lord is near, He is at the door. No dates need to be set; we don't know precisely when, but we do know it will be any time now.

As Paul said in 1 Thessalonians 5: 1-11

1 Now about the times and seasons, brothers, we do not need to write to you. 2 For you are fully aware that the Day of the Lord will come like a thief in the night. 3 While people are saying, “Peace and security,” destruction will come upon them suddenly, like labor pains on a pregnant woman, and they will not escape.

4 But you, brothers, are not in the darkness so that this day should overtake you like a thief. 5 For you are all sons of the light and sons of the day; we do not belong to the night or to the darkness. 6 So then, let us not sleep as the others do, but let us remain awake and sober. 7 For those who sleep, sleep at night, and those who get drunk, get drunk at night. 8 But since we belong to the day, let us be sober, putting on the breastplate of faith and love, and the helmet of our hope of salvation.

9 For God has not appointed us to suffer wrath, but to obtain salvation through our Lord Jesus Christ. 10 He died for us so that, whether we are awake or asleep, we may live together with Him. 11 Therefore encourage and build one another up, just as you are already doing.

Maranatha!

Kate Dreston
The remanent has to be on its toes. This is a wake-up call that we have to be on guard against the mass deception around us. We have to be studying our Bibles!

