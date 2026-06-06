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Recent research* from Arizona Christian University reveals that more than half of self-identified Christians believe that a mostly good person will go to Heaven.

Breaking it down by groups, the survey found:

Catholics (73%)

Evangelicals (43%)

Mainline Protestants (43%)

Born-again Christians (42%)

Protestants (41%)

Pentecostals (41%)

Christians who attend independent/non-denominational churches (35%)

Really?

They could not be more wrong…

Scripture is crystal clear that we cannot contribute anything to our salvation. Any time someone thinks they can contribute even the smallest thing, they are acting in a way that is clearly in conflict with Biblical truth. Consider Ephesians 2:8-9…

8 For by grace you have been saved through faith; and that not of yourselves, it is the gift of God; 9 not as a result of works, so that no one may boast.

Salvation is a free gift from God, and as a gift, there is nothing we can do to earn it. Romans 10:17 tells us that even faith itself is a gift from God that comes from hearing… and hearing through the Word of Christ.

It gets worse, far worse…

The poll also found that far too many self-identified Christians agree with the statement, “There are many paths to eternal salvation, and you can choose whichever one you prefer.”

Catholics (54%)

Self-identified Christians (41%)

Evangelicals (37%)

Mainline Protestants (35%),

Pentecostals (34%)

Protestants (34%),

Christians who go to independent/non-denominational churches (31%)

Born-again Christians (27%)

Again, one could not be more desperately wrong if they tried…

When Jesus spoke to His disciples during the Last Supper, He told Thomas that He (Jesus) is the only path to God the Father, affirming that salvation and access to God are only possible through Him. In other words, not through our good works…

5 Thomas said to Him, “Lord, we do not know where You are going, how do we know the way?” 6 Jesus said to him, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father but through Me. (John 14:5-6 NASB 95)

Why is it that millions of people who regularly attend churches do not understand this fundamental Christian doctrine? Why do they hedge their bets with a wrong-headed Unitarian-style mentality that “all roads lead to heaven”, because clearly they do not?

The answer is simple… Too many churches are not teaching basic Biblical truths about judgment, repentance, and salvation. Instead, too many whimpy preachers spew a watered-down, weak-kneed, hip-hop “gospel” that fills the seats, entertains people, and offends no one.

They may well be leading their congregation straight to hell. Instead, churches must exhort people to repent of their sins, turn from them, and place their faith in Christ alone.

If you are in a church that does not preach this, you may be in the wrong church…

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*Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University, American Worldview Inventory at https://azcu.edu