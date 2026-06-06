American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

The panic over “works” sometimes misses the deeper biblical point. Works do not save as human merit detached from grace. Man does not storm Heaven by being polite, charitable, respectable, or “mostly good.” Salvation is not earned by moral effort, civic decency, church attendance, or human bookkeeping. Salvation begins with grace. Faith receives what grace gives.

But Scripture also does not teach a dead, fruitless, no-cost faith that leaves a man unchanged. Grace transforms. Living faith bears fruit. A dead faith hides behind religious slogans.

Christ says plainly, “If you love me, keep my commandments” (John 14:15). He does not say, “If you love me, merely claim belief while your life remains barren.” James is even sharper: “Faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead” (James 2:17), and “a person is justified by works and not by faith alone” (James 2:24). Paul, the great apostle of grace, writes that “by grace you have been saved through faith,” not as a result of works, so no man may boast; but he immediately adds that we are “created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them” (Ephesians 2:8-10).

That is the Christian balance. Good works do not bribe God. They do not replace Christ. They do not erase sin by human effort. But they do reveal whether faith is alive, whether love is real, and whether grace has taken root in the soul.

So the answer is not “good people go to Heaven.” That is sentimental nonsense. The answer is also not “works do not matter.” That is dead-faith evasion. The answer is: grace saves, faith receives, love acts, obedience bears fruit, and a life without fruit should terrify the person claiming faith.

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Kevin Dzuban's avatar
Kevin Dzuban
1h

Sadly, so true.

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