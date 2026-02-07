American Faith & Freedom

Myra Doyle
14h

Pastors must speak about current events so the church can know how to pray. Hiding from social and political issues is why we are where we are right now.

Jason A Clark
12h

Thank you, Jim, for the shout-out.

I think there are a few important points worth making in response to these comments.

A pastor should always preach what God leads him to preach. At the same time, I don’t believe pastors should avoid current events. The key is, the message must be grounded in Scripture, not personal opinion or emotion.

In that same spirit, pastors should teach not only what the Bible says, but why it says it. Every issue can become a teaching moment when it is handled biblically.

In the article Jim quoted, my point was that we often tell people what to believe, but we fail to teach them why they should believe it. We give stock answers, yet we don’t always train people to study the Word for themselves and understand how to reason from Scripture.

Take abortion as one example. Many churches clearly taught that abortion is wrong, and that mattered. But too often, we stopped there. We simply didn't spend enough time teaching the sanctity of life, the image of God in every person, and God’s care for each human life as uniquely created.

Then opposing arguments came in through side doors our people were not prepared to answer: What about rape? What about hard cases? What about the mother’s rights?

If we want believers to stand firm in a confusing culture, we have to move beyond conclusions and teach foundations. The Church must disciple people not just to repeat truth, but to understand it, defend it, and live it with both conviction and compassion.

