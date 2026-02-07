“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places.” (Ephesians 6:12 NASB 95)

I received another great reader question this past week...

“Should pastors be preaching about current events to educate congregants as to how they should vote or respond to them?”

The short answer is… Perhaps from time to time, but as a steady diet, it keeps congregants from developing their own discernment skills.

An old Indian proverb goes like this…

“If you give a man a fish, he will be hungry tomorrow. If you teach a man to fish, he will be richer forever.”

It has been wrongly attributed to Scripture by many over the years, but it is instructive…

The saying suggests that providing someone with a temporary solution (like giving them a fish) is less beneficial than equipping them with the skills and knowledge to sustain themselves (like teaching them to fish). This principle highlights the value of teaching individuals to become more spiritually discerning.

The church’s primary mission is to make disciples, not to teach worldly knowledge without discernment.

“Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit, 20 teaching them to observe all that I commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.” (Matthew 28:19-20 NASB 95)

In a world full of spiritual counterfeits, discernment acts as a safeguard, helping separate truth from error and preventing the destructive influence of heresy.

Helping listeners grow in discernment helps them move beyond spiritual immaturity to a deeper knowledge of God’s will.

Fellow Substack writer Jason Clark puts it this way…

“Most churches don’t think of themselves as neglecting the future. They’re busy responding to the present. Teaching often speaks to what’s happening now. Sermons address current concerns. Guidance is offered for today’s pressures and decisions. From the inside, this feels responsible. It feels pastoral. It feels faithful. And in many ways, it is. Scripture never calls the Church to ignore the moment or retreat from engagement.

But there’s a difference between helping people respond faithfully to a moment and teaching them the scriptural foundations that allow them to keep responding faithfully when moments change. And that difference matters more than we often realize.

Over time, many churches have become very good at telling people what to think about current issues, but far less consistent at teaching the scriptural reasoning that led them to those conclusions. People learn positions, but not the biblical logic beneath them. They inherit answers, but not the categories that made those answers faithful in the first place. When the language changes or the issue fades, the response no longer holds because it was never anchored to something deeper.

That’s not a failure of conviction. It’s a failure of formation.

Scripture never treats faith as something that resets every generation. It assumes continuity, not because tradition is self-justifying, but because God himself is faithful across time. His character does not shift. His Word does not expire. His covenant promises span generations. The continuity Scripture assumes flows from who God is. Truth is received, understood, and then built upon, not because we prefer stability, but because the God who reveals himself remains the same yesterday, today, and forever.

Each generation is meant to grow in discernment, not by starting over, but by standing on something solid and learning how to build faithfully from there. When that foundation isn’t taught clearly, the next generation doesn’t become wiser. It becomes dependent or disoriented.

That assumption of continuity is precisely where many churches struggle. In practice, the Church often becomes very good at improving its responses without preserving the foundations that make those responses intelligible. Language is adjusted. Emphases are refined. Teaching is shaped to address current issues. None of this is wrong. Responsiveness is part of faithfulness. But improvement without attention to continuity creates a fragile inheritance. When we teach conclusions without teaching the scriptural foundations that produced them, we leave future believers with answers they can’t rebuild once the context changes.”

Christ also commanded pastors preach the Gospel (Mark 16:15) and proclaim the kingdom of God (John 18:36). The New Testament emphasizes transforming hearts through the Gospel rather than reforming society through laws or elections. When the institutional church goes so far as to align with political parties, candidates, or interest groups, it risks diluting or confusing its higher calling and risks making the Gospel appear secondary to earthly power struggles.

Too much emphasis on current events can lead outsiders to view Christianity as just another interest group rather than a transformative relationship with Jesus Christ.

Critics will argue that pastoral silence on issues like social justice, diversity, and oppression rejects biblical mandates that require speaking out. However, the strongest case for restraint focuses on protecting the church’s sanctity of mission and ultimate allegiance to Christ alone… the rest will take care of itself.

Pastors ought to teach discernment, not how to respond to ever-shifting current events…