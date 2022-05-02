SPECIAL EDITION: Documentary Proves Democrat Illegal Vote Trafficking in 2020
The 2000 Mules Movie is Premiering this Week!
As I shared in my February 5th post, “2000 Mules,” a documentary film created by Dinesh D’Souza will be released on May 7th! The film exposes widespread, coordinated voter fraud in the 2020 election, cheating sufficient to change the overall outcome.
Drawing on research provided by the election integrity group True the Vote, “2000 Mules” offers two types…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to American Faith & Freedom to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.