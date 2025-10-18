A Brownshirt Unit in Berlin, 1932

Every person is to be in subjection to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those which exist are established by God. 2 Therefore whoever resists authority has opposed the ordinance of God; and they who have opposed will receive condemnation upon themselves. (Romans 13:1-2 NASB 95)

The original Brownshirts were a paramilitary organization associated with the Nazi Party in 1920s and 30s Germany. They played a crucial role in Adolf Hitler’s rise to power by using street warfare and terrorist tactics against political opponents. The Brownshirts acted as a local NAZI force for disrupting rival gatherings. Also known as the Sturmabteilung, they were Hitler’s unofficial army of thugs, mostly comprised of ex-soldiers, students, and the unemployed. Their uniform was a brown shirt with a brown tie.

They perpetrated violence against the Jews and were responsible for the destruction of scores of Jewish-owned storefronts in addition to the deaths of nearly 100 German Jews in what is known as Kristallnacht, or the Night of Broken Glass.

Sound familiar?

Don’t buy the lie that Antifa is not real…

Although not yet as anti-Semitic as the Brownshirts, today’s leftists and ANTIFA terrorists are openly attacking ICE agents and facilities in Portland, Chicago, Dallas, and now Boston. They are no longer simply brandishing firearms but using them. They are no longer carrying protest signs, but military style shields and gas masks. They no longer simply chant slogans, but they also block and ram ICE vehicles. They plot to bring down federal aircraft with lasers designed to blind pilots. One of their kind assassinated Charlie Kirk… Another nearly killed Donald Trump.

Now, they have taken to threatening ICE agents (also Border Patrol) and their families’ lives. Even White House Border Czar, Tom Homan, must live apart from his family after threats on their lives.

ANTIFA and their supporters fancy themselves to be noble freedom fighters in the mold of Mahatma Gandhi, but their violent rhetoric and actions betray them.

They are 2025 America’s version of Hitler’s Brownshirts.

They protest not for peace and goodness, but for the advancement of criminality, chaos, and corruption.

Many of them are cowards who have sold their souls to the devil for a couple of bucks in pay-to-protest schemes. Others lack enough discernment to separate the truth from bold-faced propaganda lies.

Collectively, they don’t know enough history to fill the back of a postage stamp.

70% of Berlin Brownshirt recruits were full-on communists or members of left-wing youth groups such as the Socialist or Communist Youth. Likewise, the membership of ANTIFA is comprised of similar types of individuals… socialist/leftist/communists, misguided teachers and professors, as well as the unemployed and LGBTQ+ types.

Like the NAZIS in the Third Reich, ANTIFA and their LGBTQ+ supporters operate at the behest of Democrat politicians and wealthy donors. They call Donald Trump Hitler, while they happily employ Hitler’s tactics. ANTIFA is nothing less than a paramilitary, anarchist terrorist organization that overtly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government, the death of law enforcement officers, and the destruction of our justice system.

But, like the Brownshirts, ANTIFA and their sympathizers’ end is inevitable…

After Hitler’s defeat, the Brownshirts were formally disbanded and outlawed on October 10, 1945. One Brownshirt leader, Leo Pilz, was executed after WWII for his role in unlawfully killing prisoners.

Internal Revenue Service efforts are now underway to identify organizers and freeze funding sources. Hopefully, this vile terrorist organization will soon be put out of business… but that likely will not change ANTIFA's hearts.

They would be well advised to read what Paul wrote to the Romans…

For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men who suppress the truth in unrighteousness, 19 because that which is known about God is evident within them; for God made it evident to them. 20 For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes, His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly seen, being understood through what has been made, so that they are without excuse. 21 For even though they knew God, they did not honor Him as God or give thanks, but they became futile in their speculations, and their foolish heart was darkened. 22 Professing to be wise, they became fools. (Romans 1:18-22 NASB 95)

Being defeated legally or politically does not result in a change of heart… Instead, such a change comes only from a new attitude of heart and spirit that recognizes the authority of Jesus above all else and turns one away from their sinful deeds and embraces Christ.

All authority is ultimately established by God. Scripture teaches us that government authorities (like ICE) serve a purpose, guiding us in justice and order. This perspective helps us view submitting to government not just as an obligation, but as part of our obedience to God.

ANTIFA and their sponsors’ failure to turn to Christ will only bring God’s wrath upon themselves.

Pray they repent and turn to Him…

