American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
c Anderson's avatar
c Anderson
1d

The scripture used to justify the feminization of the Church is Galatians 3:28 “There is neither Jew nor Greek⁠, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus.” When scripture is taken out of context, you can justify just about anything. In context this scripture says that women can be blessed as any other person through the Abrahamic Covenant as a Child of God. I agree wholeheartedly with your sentiment that women are called to support the Priesthood but there is no evidence of them in scriptures “presiding” over the Priesthood. Thank you for this most important message. I’m not sure how we return to the true orthodoxy. The secularization of the Church has brought about much confusion including the concept of a Teddybear Jesus, and other ideas as we continue to slouch towards Gomorrah.

Reply
Share
Emmy's avatar
Emmy
1d

Love this...how lucky we are to know the truth of God's word when so few do. This is a stumbling block for so many. Yet those of us who can live God's blueprint for men and women with distinct (and complimentary) roles, yet completely valid and equal, are blessed to experience God's divine plan for couples in marriage...we perfect each other, and it can happen no other way!!

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jim McCraigh · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture