A recently released report has revealed that since 2021, the Biden-Harris Department of Education has inappropriately diverted over $1 Billion to grants promoting their golden calf of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in hiring, programming, and mental health training in America's schools.

Researchers from Parents Defending Education (PDE), went through nearly four years of publicly available data from the Department of Education to determine the number of grants and the dollar amount awarded to students and school districts “for grants that had a clear DEI motive."

According to the report:

Almost $20 million went to consultants proposing programs that included critical race theory, critical gender theory, and queer theory.

$10 million went to foolish DEI-related hiring proposals.

$489,883,797 was spent on grants for race-based hiring.

$343,337,286 went toward general DEI programming.

$169,301,221 went to DEI-based mental health training and programming.

A $3,974,496 grant was awarded to the School District of Philadelphia for a restorative justice program headed by a former Communist Party USA member.

A $4,000,000 grant was given for a 3-week residential "culturally responsive" computer science summer camp for 600 11th and 12th graders.

$38,000 grant to a Michigan school district for a one-day professional development training by an equity consultant, along with copies of the consultant's book.

$38,000 for one day and some books?

Really?

According to new data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, average test scores for American 13-year-olds have dropped sharply in both reading and math since the inception of Biden’s presidency.

The scores, from tests given last fall, declined by 4 points in reading and 9 points in math, compared with tests given in the 2019-2020 school year, and are the lowest in decades. Not surprisingly, the declines in reading were more pronounced for lower-performing students. Source

No wonder Johnny can’t read… he’s being brainwashed and sexualized at an early age by a perverse system.

Isn’t it enough for these fake “educators” to loot our children’s future… Do they also have to loot our hard-earned tax dollars in the name of brain-dead LGBTQ and DEI rip-offs that treat concerned parents like terrorists?

Rather than focusing on improving student outcomes, the Department of Education continues to foolishly prioritize “equality of outcome” over math and English scores. This is at a time when companies like McDonald’s, Walmart, and Harley-Davidson among others have backed away from DEI practices that have been proven to be unworkable and unprofitable.

Where did that money go?

What did it accomplish?

Whose pocketbook was fattened?

It’s way past time that children are taught critical thinking instead of critical theory…

And we haven’t even touched on the Department of Education’s support of LGBTQ porn for 1st graders…

Pray that incoming Secretary of Education Linda McMahon takes a chainsaw to this shameful grant process within an hour of taking office… and all those who have been unfaithful with our nation’s wealth be shown the door.

