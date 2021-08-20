The Death of Right and Wrong
There is more than one political leader in our country who blindly calls evil good and good evil and plenty of other people who willingly agree with them...
This past week, the head of the Minneapolis Democratic Party doubled down on his claim that the burning of a police station during the George Floyd riots last summer “was an act of pure righteousness". In an Aug. 2, 2021 opinion piece for The Southside Pride Newspaper, The Cops Started It, Devin Hogan argued that the burning of the Third Police Precinct…
