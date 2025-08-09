A violent person entices their neighbor and leads them down a path that is not good. (Proverbs 16:29)

California Assembly Bill AB 495, introduced by Democrat Celeste Rodriguez, is called “The Family Safety Plan Act.”. It would allow ANY adult to take guardianship over any minor child with a simple paper form. The bill would allow a non-related adult to go to a public school and seize control of any minor child without any proof of a family relationship.

It is in no way safe or family-oriented… It is as evil as evil gets.

The bill bypasses basic ID verification, allowing anyone to present a California

driver’s license, consular ID, or even a Medi-Cal or Social Security number as proof of identity… leaving the door wide open for all types of child and sexual abuse.

If the parent isn’t aware or doesn’t actively object, this so-called "caregiver”… even a nonrelative… would have the power to make critical medical decisions for the child. That would include transgender type medical and surgical procedures.

The supposed justification for the measure is to allow the children of illegal aliens who have been deported to stay in the United States rather than leave with their parents…. In other words, to obstruct justice.

There is no background check, no welfare check, no court oversight, and no verification. All anyone needs is a paper form and some type of identification, with no obligation to verify the identification, and just like that, someone walks away with your child.

The Apostle Paul wrote…

I can hardly believe the report about the sexual immorality going on among you–something that even pagans don’t do. (1 Corinthians 5:1)

One writer put it this way: “The ease with which child sex trafficking could occur under the bill brings to mind Britain’s Muslim rape gangs, which would often pick up girls from orphanages and foster homes, schools, and even police stations, and the people in charge of those establishments would meekly allow it to happen.”

If you live in California, pray and know that Pastor Jack Hibbs is organizing a rally on August 19th to protest the bill. Find details here.

If you don’t live in California, pray the bill is never signed by Governor Newsom… and never ever vote for any Democrat anywhere for anything.

