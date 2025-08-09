American Faith & Freedom

Robin L
1d

You are absolutely correct Jim, and it can't be overstated how serious, and evil, this bill is. Crafted by Satan himself.

Pastor Hibbs is saying that if this bill passes, every parent must take their children and get out of California. He is right. But the handwriting is on the wall, and it is my belief that you should GET OUT NOW! Any state that would seriously consider this kind of legislation is no place for a sane person, with or without children.

Jeff Johnson
1d

Satan has clearly planted his flag on the entire west coast of this country. Washington, Oregon, and California have all become cesspools of demonic activity and anarchic beliefs. I have many Christian friends in CA, and they are reaching their wits' ends. Most are in the retirement stage of life now, and having to uproot is a drastic action, but more and more, especially those with young families, are seeing the dark truth of their communistic, satanic government "leaders." Personally, I'd absolutely find a way to run away from there as quickly as possible.

