Everyone who hates his brother or sister is a murderer, and you know that no murderer has eternal life remaining in him. (1 John 3:15 NASB)

There is an epidemic of hatred rapidly spreading around America with no sign of letting up anytime soon… Hatred of Jews, Trump, MAGA, pro-life advocates, women, white people, and above all, hatred for God Himself.

It is being fueled by a crushing tsunami of liberal/leftist lies from the mainstream news media, celebrities, social media influencers, and other miscreants on the left. Their intent is to generate fear and then hatred among the American people to help advance their elitist agendas of population control, homosexuality, pedophilia, destruction of the family, and abortion on demand.

It seems that politicians at all levels are particularly influenced by hatred these days. Writer Jeffrey Ludwig recently put it this way:

“Wrongheaded and ungodly politicians in the House and their collaborators in the Senate have been worked up to such a fever pitch of mania and irrationality by the enemy of our souls that they are no longer simply haters or wrongdoers. They are engaged in demonic signaling. The Republicans, with very few exceptions, are docile accomplices and thus are also vessels of demonic influence. Our government, though still banging the gavel, following Robert’s Rules of Order, and putting on a show of legitimacy in our public forums, is now sending a direct message (albeit subliminally to the spiritually unattuned public) that the days of pure evil are upon us. A storm of maniacal mistreatment of the citizens and of property as well as persons is upon us. The demons are multiplying and flying out of the covens. They hear the call from their master, who is emblazoned with a big “S” (Satan… emphasis mine), but the “S” does not stand for Superman.”

Before I go on, please understand that I am no conspiracy theorist. Rather, my mission is to know and proclaim the truth to all who have an ear to hear.

The Destructive Power of Hate

Hate is a sin that has caused and continues to cause much suffering in our world, past and present days included. We are warned over and over again in the Bible about how hatred and bitterness can destroy us. It is like a poison that eats one up from the inside out. It can suck the joy out of life, poison your soul, make you physically sick, and pollute relationships with family, friends, and coworkers.

Unchecked hatred can create a destructive state of mind that can wreak havoc on one’s mental health. It is a toxin that can weaken the immune system and compromise its effectiveness. Worse yet, even a small bit of hatred can become dangerous, leading to anti-social behaviors and eventually violence in some cases.

The Bible is abundantly clear about how hatred negatively affects us…

If someone says, “I love God,” and yet he hates his brother or sister, he is a liar; for the one who does not love his brother and sister whom he has seen, cannot love God, whom he has not seen. 21 And this commandment we have from Him, that the one who loves God must also love his brother and sister. (1 John 4:20-21 NASB) Everyone who hates his brother or sister is a murderer, and you know that no murderer has eternal life remaining in him. (1 John 3:15 NASB)

Holding on to hatred can destroy the good witness of a Christian because it removes them from fellowship with the Lord and other believers. This is why the Scripture tells us not to let a “root of bitterness” spring up inside our hearts…

Pursue peace with all people, and the holiness without which no one will see the Lord. 15 See to it that no one comes short of the grace of God; that no root of bitterness springing up causes trouble, and by it many become defiled. (Hebrews 12:14-15 NASB). But whoever hates his brother is in the darkness and walks in the darkness, and does not know where he is going, because the darkness has blinded his eyes. (1 John 2:11 NASB)

Why does it seem like so many people are full of hate these days?

People who see themselves as victims are often filled with hate…

When someone feels like they’ve been seriously wronged or victimized by someone, their discontent and anger can turn into hatred. But they only hurt themselves. It’s been said that holding on to anger is like picking up a hot coal to throw it at someone else… but you are the one who gets burned.

People who wish others to suffer as they have so as not to suffer alone...

This is often because they have unhealthy envy of others whom they perceive as better off than they are. They seek to punish others or blame them for their own situation… even though they’ve never met… but it’s not biblical.

A tranquil heart is life to the body, but jealousy is rottenness to the bones. (Proverbs 14:30 NSAB) For where jealousy and selfish ambition exist, there will be disorder and every vile practice. (James 3:16 NASB)

People who have exchanged the truth of God for a lie…

Many people who hold deep-seated hatred often work to generate fear among others so they too will become haters along with them. They do this by getting them to turn from the things of God with a barrage of lies and join with them in their hatred of others whom they disagree with and see as deplorables. In the 1930s and 40s, Adolph Hitler was a master of this… using lies to create fear in the German people so they would buy into his plan of eliminating Jews from the face of the earth.

Finally… Is Ever Acceptable to Hate?

Hatred is a feeling that can be either Godly or sinful, depending on what it is that is causing us to hate. The Bible speaks of loving God and hating evil (Psalm 97:10), hating evildoers (Psalm 26:5), and hating falsehood (Psalm 119:116).

The more we work to become like Christ and understand the love of God, the more we will hate the evil in this world and not the people in it!

Share

If you enjoy our posts, help us cover the expense of this blog by buying us a coffee…

Leave a comment