Bluebonnets, the state flower of Texas

Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness. (Isaiah 5:20)

We are having a rare winter/ice storm here in North Texas today. Schools are closed and even mail carriers are staying home. But at the same time, I’m already looking forward to spring when the wildflowers return. We Texans even resist mowing open fields in May to allow bees to gather more pollen and provide extra jars of honey for our farmer’s markets.

Wildflowers are a big deal here in Texas. Since former First Lady Ladybird Johnson (LBJ) initiated her wildflower seeding project decades ago, there has been a rain-fueled explosion of color in our state’s fields and along our highways every spring. Once most of the rain stops by late June, as it usually does, the flowers die off, completing the final stage of a natural cycle.

At the same time, wokeness, like nature, also progresses in stages. There are four stages of wokeness that are corrupting our culture while destroying children, families, and burning our communities.

Stage One: Debasement... in this stage, woke people reject the traditional values of faithful marriage, sexual purity, fatherhood, motherhood, and productive work… preferring more “freeing” ideals. Unrestrained, woke people will soon become deluded in their thinking.

Stage Two: Delusion... Woke individuals at this stage call evil good and good evil. For many, homosexuality is desirable, and monogamous heterosexual relationships are disgusting to them. They consider drag queens to be family entertainment, parents who push back against woke teachers to be terrorists, and those who would enforce criminal laws to be oppressors. They want to live by the rules they create that are in direct opposition to God’s Word.

The Apostle Paul tells us in Romans Chapter 1 that when one removes God from their life and substitutes things of darkness, God will give them over to a depraved mind.

Stage Three: Depravity... open and continued rejection of things of God and the embrace and affirmation of sexual sin (Pride month), envy (socialism), unforgiveness (cancel culture), and prejudice (Critical Race Theory). Those in this stage are quick to point out the injustice and evil in our society while perpetrating more of it themselves... conveniently turning a blind eye to and, in some cases enabling human trafficking, cartels, rape, and murder at our southern border... while actively promoting abortion, homosexuality, and transgenderism... all while disparaging those who object. They want no restraints on their behavior, hence woke support for policies that defund police, destroying the family and persecuting those who object to their lifestyle.

Finally, with complete rejection of God...

Stage Four Wokeness: The embrace of the demonic... These people openly choose to serve the god of this age (Satan). They want to be godlike themselves, forcing their demonic worldview on others, including abortion up to birth, infanticide, euthanasia, great wealth at the expense of others, and population control. Their focus centers only on their present life on Earth while in full rebellion against God.

It will not end well for them... Just as stage four cancer is a physical sickness that can lead to physical death, stage four wokeness is a spiritual sickness that will lead to spiritual death. Embracing evil, they glorify their shame...

For, as I have often told you before and now tell you again, even with tears, many live as enemies of the cross of Christ. 19 Their destiny is destruction, their god is their stomach, and their glory is in their shame... (Philippians 3:18-19)

How do we respond? First, pray they repent before God punishes them in ways we can’t imagine. Then, remember our hope is in the Lord, and we are to let our light shine regardless of what is happening around us.

You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. (Matthew 5:14)

Share