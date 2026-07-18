American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rebecca Templeman's avatar
Rebecca Templeman
3h

Pastor, thank you for opening up this conversation. For many Evangelicals, our heart for Israel comes down to biblical prophecy—specifically in Ezekiel and Revelation.

When we view the Bible as a completely connected narrative of God's creation on Earth, it's hard to ignore His sovereign protection over the land He promised to Abraham's descendants. History cannot edit God's intentions. While replacement theology has unfortunately grown in many churches, many of us still look forward to Christ's future 1,000-year reign on that very land. Our hope and prayers are to see Israel preserved, Jews & Gentiles alike, and for many to open their eyes to the truth of Christ before His return.

Reply
Share
Emmy's avatar
Emmy
2h

Love this...am forwarding!!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jim McCraigh · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture