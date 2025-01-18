10 A woman (or wife) of noble character who can find? She is worth far more than rubies. 30 Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. 31 Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate. (Proverbs 31:10, 30-31)

By now, we have all seen the news about the most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history. Evacuation orders have impacted tens of thousands of people, and toxic smoke is affecting millions more. Power outages are widespread, and looters are out in force. Millions of dollars in rescue equipment are just sitting in a lot unused because the fire department can’t afford to hire the mechanics to repair it. Untold numbers of people have lost their homes and livelihoods, and fire hydrants have run out of water.

Sadly, the lion’s share of the blame for the catastrophic collapse we’re seeing in Los Angeles must be laid at the feet of five of the left’s beloved, but horribly incompetent women.

Let’s start with Mayor Karen Bass…

Leftist darling Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass approved giving civilian employees between 20% and 25% salary increases over five years. The total dollar cost of these deals is estimated to cost the city around $4.5 billion over the contract’s

lifetime. This foolish decision led to a $17.6 million reduction in the Los Angeles Fire Department’s budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year… a decision that has only worsened the current catastrophe.

Yet, Bass has been “all in” on DEI over merit-based hiring and promotion... particularly in the fire department. Consider these hires…

Fire Chief: Kristin Crowley

Evidently, the most important thing to know about Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley is that she is the first LGBTQ fire chief in the history of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Amid the budget cuts and lack of resources, her near-term focus has been centered on expanding firefighter diversity… not fighting fires. Under Crowley’s lack of leadership, The LA Fire Department's strategic plan made DEI and a "progressive work environment" two of their top three priorities… regarding them as more important than technological innovation and disaster recovery, which it ranked last. On January 6th, the day before the fire started, Crowley decided “not to staff every single resource which would give firefighters additional manpower on red flag [high wind] days.” The explosive growth of the fire was primarily due to the lack of adequate early response. Why? Because of budget cuts, the department was reluctant to pay overtime. Now they are paying the price.

Crowley is not and was never an actual firefighter…

Deputy Fire Chief: Kristine Larson

Kristine Larson oversees the Equity and Human Rights Bureau. Larsen has vehemently defended the fire department's DEI hiring practices. A lesbian diversity hire herself, Larson has categorically stated that people want firefighters who "look like them" responding to emergencies as if that is more important than experience and qualifications. Overweight herself, she is best known for her self-righteous remark: “If I have to carry your husband out of a fire, he got himself in the wrong place.”

Larsen is not a firefighter and never was…

Assistant Chief: Kristina Kepner

Kristina Kepner, the first lesbian Assistant Chief and a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School for Managing Diverse Organizations has been accused of a domestic violence incident involving her girlfriend. A former paramedic, Kepner is not a firefighter and never was…

Training Commander: Jamie Brown

Little is known about DEI hire and lesbian Jamie Brown, the LAFD’s Training Commander. One has to wonder how she can supervise the teaching of skills she doesn’t have. Jamie Brown is not and has never been a firefighter…

Crowley, Kepner, and Brown were all paramedics, not firefighters. DEI mandates led to paramedics being reclassified as firefighters and promoted to fire captains and battalion chiefs over more qualified individuals. They then moved up to top spots in the LAFD… despite having no actual experience.

Think about this for a minute… The mayor’s four lauded lesbians, who do not understand how to fight fires, are running one of the largest fire departments in the country. How do we know they are lesbians? Because they advertise it as the main qualification for their jobs. As a result, they are held in high regard by those on the left… especially Hollywood and the mainstream media.

The insanity of DEI is the main reason that these four unqualified women are collectively being paid almost $2 million per year, not counting benefits… Four women who have blindly and willfully rejected logic, facts, preparedness, and safety in favor of diversity, equity, and inclusion are being paid mind-boggling salaries. At the same time, front-line firefighters have been asking for desperately needed funds to fix useless broken-down firetrucks and emergency vehicles for years.

Certainly. there are far more qualified straight women in the LAFD who have been passed over for promotion because of this DEI insanity.

Sadly, this DEI nonsense is not limited to California...

· DEI-fueled presidential candidate Kamala Harris blew through a billion dollars of campaign donations only to end up in debt after losing the election…

· DEI selection Supreme Court Justice Kenji Jackson doesn't know what a woman is. She's not even sure if she wants to be an LGBTQ-affirming Supreme Court Justice or an actress… Jackson recently appeared on Broadway in the musical “& Juliet,” a queer reimagining of William Shakespeare’s classic “Romeo & Juliet.”

· DEI-minded voters consistently re-elect incompetent legislators like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Elizabeth Warren, Ayanna Pressley, and others who think social and economic justice represent the solution to our nation's problems.

It's been said that DEI-informed liberalism is a mental disorder...

That doesn't go far enough… it's a spiritual sickness.

DEI leftists have exchanged the truth for a lie. They call evil good and good evil. They reject the things of God, embracing and affirming sexual sin (Pride month), envy (socialism), unforgiveness (cancel culture), and prejudice (Critical Race Theory). They are quick to point out the injustice and evil in our society while perpetrating even more of it themselves. They want to force their demonic worldview on others, focusing only on their present life on this Earth while in full rebellion against God.

After these catastrophic fires are finally put out, will diversity, equity, and inclusion mandates finally end? Will leftist “incompetence-loving” government officials (and voters) employ a modicum of common sense and stop prioritizing DEI over lives and property?

To end their rapid descent into hell on earth, California’s coastal voters must end their embrace of demonic DEI values and return to morality and faith in Christ… Not doing so will make their state’s complete collapse inevitable.

But don’t count on that anytime soon, Satan will not give up that easily…

Share

If you enjoy our posts, help us cover the expense of this blog by buying us a coffee… Buy Me a Coffee

Leave a comment