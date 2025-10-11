If someone says, “I love God,” and yet he hates his brother or sister, he is a liar; for the one who does not love his brother and sister whom he has seen, cannot love God, whom he has not seen. 21 And this commandment we have from Him, that the one who loves God must also love his brother and sister. (1 John 4:20-21 NASB)

As if the horrific effects of the COVID pandemic and vaccine weren’t enough, another pandemic is now upon us… one of vitriolic hatred that is rapidly spreading throughout America. It is being fueled by an unceasing tsunami of lies and deception, designed to generate fear and then hatred among liberals to advance their not-so-hidden agenda.

This is not unlike the 1930s and 40s, when Adolph Hitler was a master of this type of manipulation. His regime used lies to create fear in the German people so they would buy into his plan to eliminate the Jews.

This profound rise of hatred in America has been and continues to be fueled by Democrat politicians, the mainstream news media, Hollywood celebrities, magazine publishers, popular entertainers, social media influencers, and those on the left whose intent is to deceive and manipulate people.

It seems that politicians at all levels are particularly fanning the flames of fear and hatred these days. Writer Jeffrey Ludwig put it this way:

“Wrongheaded and ungodly politicians in the House and their collaborators in the Senate have been worked up to such a fever pitch of mania and irrationality by the enemy of our souls that they are no longer simply haters or wrongdoers. They are engaged in demonic signaling... A storm of maniacal destruction of people and property is upon us. The demons are multiplying and flying out of the covens. They hear the call from their master… Satan.”

The Destructive Power of Hate

Hate is a sin that has caused and continues to cause much suffering in our world. We are warned over and over again in Scripture about how hatred and bitterness can destroy us. Hate is like a poison that eats one up from the inside out. It can make one physically or emotionally sick, and pollute relationships with family, friends, and coworkers. Worse yet, destructive hatred can become dangerous, leading to antisocial behaviors and eventually violence. Think Portland, Chicago, the Catholic School shooting, and Charlie Kirk.

Portland, Oregon, is a case in point… weeks of increasingly aggressive demonstrations are now turning into outright attacks with Antifa types threatening ICE agents with deadly weapons.

Isaiah 5:20 reads…

20 Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; Who substitute darkness for light and light for darkness; Who substitute bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!

Most of these “protesters” think, like many on the left, that abortion is noble, but deportation is an atrocity. They revel in Charlie Kirk’s shooting death, yet demand gun control.

Their out-of-control hatred of what is good is like a poison that weakens them emotionally and makes them more vulnerable to serious mental illness. The more they hate, the more they will hate…

But more than their minds, Scripture is abundantly clear about how hatred can negatively affect one’s soul…

15 Everyone who hates his brother or sister is a murderer, and you know that no murderer has eternal life remaining in him. (1 John 3:15 NASB) 14 Pursue peace with all people, and the holiness without which no one will see the Lord. 15 See to it that no one comes short of the grace of God; that no root of bitterness springing up causes trouble, and by it many become defiled. (Hebrews 12:14-15 NASB). 11 But whoever hates his brother is in the darkness and walks in the darkness, and does not know where he is going, because the darkness has blinded his eyes. (1 John 2:11 NASB)

Why does it seem like so many people are so full of hate these days?

There are several reasons…

They see themselves and others as oppressed…

When someone feels like they’ve been seriously wronged or victimized by someone, their discontent and anger can turn into hatred. But they only hurt themselves. It’s been said that holding on to anger is like picking up a hot coal to throw it at someone else… but you are the one who gets burned.

They wish others to suffer as they have so as not to suffer alone...

This is often because they have unhealthy envy of others whom they perceive as better off than they are. They seek to punish others or blame them for their own situation… some whom they’ve never even met.

A tranquil heart is life to the body, but jealousy is rottenness to the bones. (Proverbs 14:30 NSAB) For where jealousy and selfish ambition exist, there will be disorder and every vile practice. (James 3:16 NASB) They were filled with all manner of unrighteousness, evil, covetousness, malice. They are full of envy, murder, strife, deceit, maliciousness. They are gossips… (Romans 1:29 NASB)

They have exchanged the truth of God for a lie…

Many people who hold such active, deep-seated hatred have turned from the things of God… fueling their irrational hatred of others, which leads them to a depraved state of mind. Sadly, most of these individuals are misinformed, angry white female urban liberals. (AWFULs)

And just as they did not see fit to acknowledge God any longer, God gave them over to a depraved mind, to do those things which are not proper. Romans 1:28

They are sadly being paid to do such things…

Hatred is fast becoming a commodity for sale among those who do not know Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.

The more one desires to become like Christ and understand the love of God, the more one will hate the evil in this world and not the people in it!

Share

Leave a comment