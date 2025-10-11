American Faith & Freedom

Jack Walker
21h

There are several different eschatological (end time) views. One of the views is amillennialism. This view teaches that the binding of Satan in Revelation chapter 20 is not complete. It is limited and Satan is still walking the earth “seeking whom he may devour”, but he can no longer deceive the nations.”

Although he is a defeated foe, he is still active. (He lost control of the Earth when Christ died on the cross.)

We are told in the Bible,

“The thief comes only to steal, kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly.” John 10:10

Satan and his minions, the demons, came to do evil. He uses whatever tools are at his disposal, and education is one of those tools. He uses this to whip up many into a frenzy. These individuals will do the devil’s bidding, including murder. We see it happening more and more.

This country is truly divided. If you haven’t thought of it before, now is the time to take your children out of the public schools and homeschool them. If they stay in, they will be indoctrinated with the evil of the devil. They may be the next Tyler Robinson.

Jessica Funk
1d

I struggled with hatred and anger during COVID. As a Christian, I knew this was wrong but the evil being forced upon us with lockdowns and a lethal shot to cure us made loving those monsters very difficult. But I was reminded through Scripture that God has a perfect plan and now five years from the hell we lived through, I can see His plan playing out….

But to your point, the Left must plant hatred, it is the only thing that can promote a Utilitarian view of humanity.

