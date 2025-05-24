American Faith & Freedom

Scott Schultz
5h

My FIL was a Flying Tiger who earned the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal among other things. He would speak of many things but never his missions. He became Chief Pilot for American Airlines in Chicago. He was an Oneida & Ojibway Indian. He rose above hatred and real racism. He soared above those evils. He was a hero too! He adopted a little Indian girl from a skid row orphanage in Chicago. She is my wife of over 42 years. His name was Ervin D. Williams. Thank you, Dad W.

Victor Hauk
2h

Democrats aren’t interested in freedom or liberty.

