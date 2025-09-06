American Faith & Freedom

The unredeemed don't often practice tolerance toward Christians because to tolerate our obedience to Christ convicts them of their sin. It really is that simple.

Read any of the accounts of the prophets and Apostles in the Bible: Isaiah, Jeremiah, Ezekiel, John the Baptist, and all of the Apostles, to name a few, and the outcome is the same...tradition claims they were all martyred for their obedience to God (except the Apostle John, although they tried), to the point of death. Jesus is the ultimate example of this...human beings KILLED God in the Flesh, their Only Salvation, to silence the Truth.

Respectfully stating to non-believers our obedience to God, by honoring His commands, will most often fall upon, not merely deaf, but truly hostile, ears. Expecting a different result is a recipe for disappointment. The accounts of Jesus marveling when someone exhibited faith in Him (the Centurion, the woman who was bleeding, or the one who had a child possessed by a demon) shows how rare saving faith and obedience to God was, even while He was living among them! Their stories have been memorialized in scripture because that kind of faith is rare, even today.

God has commanded us to speak the Truth in love, but only the Holy Spirit opens the ears and eyes of the lost. The consequences of our obedience must be left to Him; it is always for our good and His glory.

Interesting how the intolerance accusers are themselves being intolerant of Christians.

