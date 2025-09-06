These days, having “tolerance” is seen as a virtue. Tolerant people are considered progressive thinkers, intelligent, and open-minded.

Originally, tolerance meant recognizing that others may have differing beliefs and accepting their right to hold those beliefs. But in the past few years, tolerance has come to mean automatically accepting the beliefs of others as TRUE… and the person who disagrees is intolerant or even “racist”. Tolerance has been redefined to mean that all views are equally valid and all lifestyles equally appropriate… except Biblical viewpoints.

Sady, tolerance may soon be the only "virtue" that our increasingly secular society will tolerate.

Tolerance is NOT a Fruit of the Spirit, which in Galatians 5:22-23 includes love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, and temperance.

What was once deemed wrong is now celebrated in some circles including many so-called churches. Abortion, transgenderism, and homosexuality are promoted as normal, even desirable. Biblical values are often openly mocked or even regarded as thought crimes. In other words, tolerance has now come to mean accepting the lifestyle choices or opinions of another without disagreeing with them… or face negative consequences.

This new definition of tolerance leaves no room for moral absolutes. Morality is being reduced to matters of preference. Just about the only remaining “sin” among the tolerant is saying that another person’s alternative lifestyle, religion, or different perspective is wrong.

What Our Response Should Be…

Here’s the first trap the world lays for us… they want us to try to argue with them regarding our so-called lack of tolerance. But we should avoid being quarrelsome

with others who do not share our views… it’s a lose-lose situation. We cannot argue anyone into the Kingdom of God… they must come to it on their own. Those intolerant of Christianity already have their minds made up that they are right, and we are wrong.

Rather than engage in such argument and disagreement, James exhorts us…

So then, my beloved brethren, let every man be swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath; 20 for the wrath of man does not produce the righteousness of God.” (James 1:19–20 NKJV).

As Christians, we do not play by the world's rules. We do not respond to accusations of intolerance with harsh words. It’s not a surprise that the world will call Christians intolerant, but we can act in the way God tells us to… we must know how to explain what and why we believe.

The second trap is laid by Satan as he infiltrates weak churches. Pastors fall into this trap by teaching that “God is love” without ever mentioning the wrath of God against unrepentant sinners as described in the book of Romans. Such pastors preach a diluted message of tolerance that offends no one but fills the collection plates with the dollars of those who want their ears tickled.

Luke 6:22 tells us we are blessed when others reject us because we follow Christ. John 15:18 holds that when the world hates us, we need to remember they do so because they hated Christ first. It is foolish to expect tolerance from others toward our Christian beliefs, even if they demand tolerance for their own.

Christians must reject today’s fake tolerance and offer true tolerance. True tolerance means that, despite our differences, we treat every person we meet with dignity and respect as those created in the image of God. True tolerance does not prohibit us from proclaiming the truth, instead, it demands that we do so with gentleness and with respect…

But sanctify the Lord God in your hearts, and always be ready to give a defense to everyone who asks you a reason for the hope that is in you, with meekness and fear; 16 having a good conscience, that when they defame you as evildoers, those who revile your good conduct in Christ may be ashamed. (1 Pet. 3:15–16 NKJV).

The traditional idea of tolerance has been replaced with tolerance for and acceptance of all otherness, which in practice boils to the approval of sinful lifestyles.

Tolerance without sharing the truth in love is hypocrisy.

In a world that is increasingly intolerant of the truth, pastors must teach Biblical values without sacrificing the truth. At the same time, we cannot affirm sexual sin or transgenderism…

