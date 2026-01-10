Photos from a Chick-fil-A Facebook Page

Chick-fil-A was once a company shaped by Christian values… Closed on Sundays, family-friendly, and Biblical leadership.

Then came the bait and switch…

Now we have a Chick-fil-A location using official social media channels to celebrate gay marriage… not merely tolerating it, not simply ignoring it, but publicly affirming it.

The above image is unmistakable… Two gay men posed in front of a Chick-fil-A storefront. In one photo, one is in the other’s arms like a bride over a threshold. In the other, they are in a lovers’ embrace in front of a Chick-fil-A restaurant. The caption congratulates them on their recent “marriage,” complete with heart emojis and corporate support.

Chick-fil-A now promotes and defends gay marriage…

According to an LGBT magazine in Salt Lake City, people who’ve complained

about the post have received the following response from a company that apparently doesn’t care…

“Thank you for contacting Chick-fil-A CARES...

Chick-fil-A embraces all people, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or gender identity. Chick-fil-A, Inc. is committed to being Better at Together by embedding Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE) in everything we do. We strive to provide a welcoming and inclusive place for everyone. We do this by focusing on Chick-fil-A’s four Corporate Social Responsibility pillars: Caring for People, Caring for our Communities, Caring for Others through our Food, and Caring for our Planet. To learn more, visit our Giving Back page and our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion page.”

It does not end there…

Past Internal Revenue Service records show that Chick-fil-A has not only stopped donating to Christian organizations, but is now actively, and it appears has unapologetically funded left-wing extremist groups, including the vehemently anti-American and anti-Christian Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

Tax records dating back to 2017 show the Chick-fil-A Foundation has not only made donations to pro-abortion groups and pro-LGBTQ groups, but it has also made the decision to stop supporting Christian charities such as the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Additionally, Chick-fil-A funds the deeply political YWCA, a radically pro-abortion and pro-LGBTQ organizations that repeatedly partner with Planned Parenthood.

Chick-fil-A has given a sizable donation ($50k) to The Pace Center for Girls, another pro-abortion organization.

During a past promotion, Chick-fil-A included MVP Kids books in kids’ meals. These books were designed to indoctrinate children into the agenda of the Marxist social justice movement using SEL (Social Emotional Learning) techniques. Some have described SEL as the Trojan horse of woke education. These books are filled with rank Marxist ideas of diversity, equity, and inclusion, which is code for LGBTQ, transgenderism, and CRT (Critical Race Theory).

But that is not the chicken chain’s biggest problem…

Chick-fil-A has committed a lie of omission by failing to correct a major misconception and keeping the truth from its customers and supporters. It has continued to falsely trade on a reputation that no longer exists. When the company was under attack by the left in the summer of 2012, Americans formed long lines to show their support of the chain. As a result of many years of this kind of support, Chick-fil-A has become the country’s third-highest volume fast-food chain, behind McDonald’s and Starbucks.

If you were to Google the chain’s mission statement today, it still reads: “To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us.”

Sometime since then, it has apparently been changed to something else without telling anyone.

It amounts to a betrayal…

Chick-fil-A has allowed yeast in the dough. Consider what Paul wrote to two different groups… that even a tiny bit of yeast permeates every part of the dough.

… Don’t you know that a little yeast leavens the whole batch of dough? (1 Corinthians 5:6 NASB 95)

A little yeast works through the whole batch of dough. (Galatians 5:9 NASB 95)

Chick-fil-A has allowed a number of DEI types into their company who have gone so far as to sell out to left-wing extremists.

Have they learned nothing from the Bud Light and Jaguar disasters?

But what to do?

I do not favor organized boycotts. As Christians, our first response should not be to hurt someone who has deceived us. (Jesus did not instantly strike Judas dead for betraying Him the night before He died… but He could have.) As a former restaurant executive myself, I know that the people who will suffer the most in a boycott will be rank-and-file employees who will have their hours cut when customer counts fall. The top executives will continue to draw their large salaries for maintaining profits.

Therefore, we must each decide in our hearts what we will do.

Besides, fast food is not that good for you anyway.

At Chick-fil-A, marriage is now being openly mocked, and its brand identity is being used to celebrate it. The sacred institution that God established and affirmed by Christ is now being mocked in a Facebook post seeking the approval of men.

You don’t get to invoke “values” while celebrating what God calls sin…

