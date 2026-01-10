American Faith & Freedom

Robin L
1d

I believe when it comes to businesses, we have the obligation to stop supporting them if they violate our values. Our boycott of Target, Bud Light (although I'm not a drinker) and the rest, sends a strong message that we do not agree with their "core values" and will not give them our money. They can still believe whatever they choose and operate their businesses accordingly.

Employees and shareholders who are damaged by their DEI ideologies get caught in the crossfire, but that doesn't mean we should remain silent and underwrite their evil.

There are very few businesses owned and operated by real Christians today because there aren't many real Christians today. We support the unredeemed at every turn because we don't have much choice, and we do want them to come to saving faith, but I will not support any enterprise that touts open rebellion.

Jack Sotallaro
20h

I celebrated that a Christian business could be so successful in a world that's anything but. Now you bring the truth, and it destroys the image I and many others held. I've enjoyed Chick-fil-A since I worked in Atlanta over 25 years ago. The food was good and the statement of Christian belief was an added benefit. As I've grown older, the benefit of Christian belief has outweighed all other factors, so I suppose I've had my last Chick-fil-A.

I feel for the employees who will suffer when business declines, however their management made a decision.

