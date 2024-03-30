A few months after she graduated from high school, Holly, an otherwise healthy young woman, went to a local Planned Parenthood office for abortion drugs.

A few weeks later, Holly died of septic shock...

The sad reality is that abortion drugs (aka chemical abortion) are significantly more dangerous than surgical abortions. Studies have shown the two-drug protocol is highly unsafe for women. The FDA itself reports there have been 32 deaths and 4,218 adverse events, 603 blood transfusions, and 413 infections associated with Mifepristone in the last three years. However, since the Obama administration, the FDA has ignored these statistics and relaxed reporting requirements for adverse events.

Because of that, the actual number of deaths and serious injuries is unknown. However, we do know that The Charlotte Lozier Institute reports that 35 out of every 100 women who take both pills will require an emergency room visit or worse... more than one-third.

So, unless things change, more will die like Holly...

Drug-induced abortions now account for 63 percent of all abortions in the U.S. (up from 53 percent in 2020). While the drug will only be available by prescription, there are now ways around that. And thanks to the Biden administration, which is

bypassing state laws and safety concerns, women are increasingly receiving this drug, mifepristone, through the mail... where they often take it in secret, alone and isolated in their home bathroom... which may result in serious life-threatening consequences.

This has resulted in a 10-year high number of abortions in 2023… not what we thought would happen when The Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Mifepristone will soon become available at pharmacies in states that do not ban abortion or require a physician to administer the drug in person. In some states*, a simple online session with a doctor is all you need to get a quick prescription. CVS and Walgreens, the two largest pharmacy chains in America, recently announced they will begin selling the abortion pill Mifepristone in select states.

Here’s the deadly problem... since most abortions are now “chemical abortions” many young women are having these shipped to them in the mail, making it hard to detect fraud and targeting of vulnerable girls and women... Even in states that have banned abortions. Then there are the pill counterfeiters who will sell you who-knows-what that looks like the abortion pill. The facts are these...

As many as 15% of women taking abortion drugs will suffer a hemorrhage.

Like Holly, 1 in 50 women taking abortion drugs will develop an infection.

Abortion drug-related emergency room visits have increased by over 500% since 2014.

Yet the abortion industry and pharmaceutical companies persist...

How Things Have Changed in America

In 1965, consumer advocate Ralph Nader published Unsafe at Any Speed: The Designed-In Dangers of the American Automobile. In it, Nader charged that car manufacturers regularly resisted the introduction of safety features (such as seat belts), to maximize profits at the expense of passenger safety.

As a result, Congress immediately passed the 1966 Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act, which required all new cars to meet certain safety standards including seat belts and shoulder harnesses.

Fast forward to 2023, when 53 members of Congress, 17 senators, and 14 state governors sent letters to the pharmacies criticizing any delay in getting certified to sell the pills. They also admonished the companies for not taking swift action to provide the widest possible access for pregnant women to kill their unborn children, (and potentially themselves), with chemical abortion.

Not to be confused with over-the-counter Plan B or the morning-after pill, Mifepristone (Mifeprex) is half of a two-drug protocol used to end early-stage pregnancies. It works by cutting off blood and nutrients to an unborn baby slowly starving it to death over one to two days. Mifepristone is taken with Misoprostol, which induces labor and causes severe cramping, contractions, and bleeding to expel the baby from the womb.

The narrative surrounding the abortion pill is filled with deceit, outright lies, and dishonest manipulation of every kind. In my book, Deceived No More, I reported the fact that RU-486 was the first trade name for mifepristone. Its original manufacturer was the French company Groupe Roussel‑Uclaf, a subsidiary of the West German pharmaceutical giant Hoechst. Hoechst changed its name from the original “I.G. Farben” after World War II in an attempt to distance itself from its deadly reputation, which came from manufacturing the cyanide gas Zyklon‑B, used by Nazis to exterminate Jews and others in their death camps.

Quite the pedigree indeed...

In recent years, RU-486 has been actively promoted by the industry as an easy, private, do-it-yourself method of abortion. But the pill, though marketed as safe and effective, has been documented as four times more dangerous for women than surgical abortions.

Not surprisingly, the mainstream media has been complicit in pushing the safe and easy narrative. Since the U.S. approval of RU-486 in 2000, a survey of more than two hundred magazine and newspaper articles showed that only 9% mentioned any of the abortion pill’s many serious complications or side effects; only 8% quoted any pro‑life experts or sources; and a lopsided 96% cast the abortion pill in a “very favorable” light.

But hopefully, there may be some good news on the horizon...

On March 26 of this year, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case that could significantly impact how mifepristone is used in the United States.

Pray they make the right decision and hold the FDA accountable for putting abortion pill profits ahead of women’s health…

Until then, men, protect your wives and daughters.

