Benedict Arnold, America’s most famous traitor

You shall not pervert justice. You shall not show partiality, and you shall not accept a bribe, for a bribe blinds the eyes of the wise and subverts the cause of the righteous. (Deuteronomy 16:19)

During the American Revolution, Benedict Arnold and his wife Peggy secretly colluded with British Major John André in hopes of receiving a large bribe (over $3 million in today’s dollars) for Arnold to betray his brothers in arms and surrender the American Fort at West Point. When the plan was exposed in September 1780, Arnold escaped and André was hanged.

Arnold then accepted a commission as a brigadier general in the British Army. In that capacity, he led British forces in an attack on Richmond, Virginia, and commanded several raids that burned patriots’ properties to the ground. After a time in Canada, Arnold died in London in 1801.

Now 245 years later, we are learning that certain members of our federal government have facilitated the Venezuelan regime’s current “narco-invasion” of America. With the help of Democrat puppet Joe Biden, his administration busted the border wide open to mostly military-aged men and launched traitorous cellphone apps to help them. These American traitors rolled out the red carpet for thousands of Venezuelan narco-criminals and provided them with incentives and protections after they arrived….

But why?

So those gangs could sell fentanyl at a considerable profit, murder Laken Riley and others, and rape untold numbers of women?

We are in the midst of the worst drug crisis in U.S. history. Fifty times more powerful than heroin, fentanyl is cheap and easy to produce… and highly profitable. It is often hidden in other drugs like cocaine or methamphetamines. They make it into fake pills that look identical to drugs that Americans

would recognize, like Oxy or Xanax, Percocet, and Adderall… and designed for a quick high. The gang members hope their victims will come back again and again after one hit to buy more... if they survive. In 2023, more than 70,000 Americans died from fentanyl use… that is more than ALL U.S. military casualties in Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan combined.

We know how much Benedict Arnold was to be paid… What we don’t know (yet) is how much members of the Biden administration benefitted from bringing these violent TdA gangs into our country…

Could it also be that this is why certain federal judges are so determined to rule against the deportation of these Venezuelan gangbangers? Are they guilty of aiding and abetting a foreign government? Are they being bribed or even blackmailed?

Hopefully, the truth will soon be exposed for all to see.

A large share of the profits from this narco-warfare are funneled back to the Maduro regime in Venezuela. This has continued even though Nicolas Maduro and other Venezuelan officials were charged with “narco-terrorism, corruption, and drug trafficking” by the DOJ in 2020.

During World War II, could anyone have ever imagined the Japanese pilots who bombed Pearl Harbor petitioning a federal judge to protect them from the consequences of their actions?

Not in a million years…

Shortly after taking office, President Trump designated Tren de Aragua (TdA) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization because it is “conducting irregular warfare and undertaking hostile actions” against the United States.

just reported this…

“TdA operates in conjunction with Cártel de los Soles, the Nicolas Maduro regime-sponsored, narco-terrorism enterprise based in Venezuela… the one that commits brutal crimes, including murders, kidnappings, extortions, and human, drug, and weapons trafficking. It's not a street gang. It's the paramilitary wing of Venezuela's narco-terrorist regime.”

TdA members have been moved from Venezuela through several foreign nations before entering the USA illegally and being spread out in safe houses in twenty different cities. For what reason? TdA members have come to the USA in huge numbers to undermine our public safety and support the Maduro regime’s goal of destabilizing democratic nations in the Americas, including the USA.

How do you know it’s a hostile foreign army? Because TdA terrorists are supported by 300 military intelligence officers who train them to engage in ‘riots, sabotage, disinformation, espionage, social conflict, and armed aggression’ inside the USA.”

Venezuela is at WAR with the United States. It is way past time to remove this clear and present danger and permanently deport these para-military invaders.

Please keep all ICE, Border Patrol, and law enforcement officers involved in the efforts to rid our nation of these enemy combatants in your daily prayers.

For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? (Mark 8:36)

