Not so long ago, celebrities and corporations would sometimes make highly public announcements of donations to noble causes to show everyone else just how “caring” they were. Some of it was legitimate, and but often much of it is nothing more than public relations fluff.

When I was in the corporate world, I was guilty of the same thing… donating money to make sure our customers understood that we were good corporate citizens and not greedy scrooges. It never went beyond writing a tax-deductible check on the company’s bank account to a local non-profit and planting a newspaper ad to announce our “support” for them and their cause.

Am I proud of that today? No, I am not… Because it’s easy to write a check out of someone else’s bank account and take credit for it.

I suppose one might call that good old-fashioned virtue signaling. But we didn’t call it that… because the term hadn’t been invented yet.

The actual term “virtue signaling” did not come into common use until four or five years ago. But these days, it means a lot more than public support of something with someone else’s money.

Virtue-signaling became the conspicuous communication of one’s own self-righteous moral values and good deeds. It says, “I am morally superior to you because of my opinions… but it becomes morbidly hypocritical when people fail to act in a way that aligns with those stated virtuous beliefs.

But this year, it has even become far worse than that. Holier-than-thou virtue signalers spend their days on TikTok, Twitter, or Instagram admitting they are a racist and lamenting their so-called white privilege... yet they have never mentored a low-income student, volunteered at a rescue mission, or even thrown a bunch of old clothes into a Goodwill box.

Virtue signaling Hollywood celebrities have raised millions to post bail for rioters, illegal criminals, and looters... but haven't raised a dime for small business owners of every race and religion who have seen their lifetime of work destroyed by fire or looting through no fault of their own. Companies are falling all over themselves to appear morally superior to the rest of us deplorables.

Virtue signaling says, “Look at what a good person I am” to gain the approval of men… not God.

As one writer put it…

“The problem of people publicly signaling their virtue goes way back, and the Lord Jesus addressed virtue signaling in Matthew 6:1–4, long before it was called by that name. The Lord refers to hypocrites who love to give their alms before a

Share

crowd of people. The advice our Lord gives is to not let your right hand know what the left hand is doing. In other words, keep your charitable activities secret. Virtue signaling is off-limits for the follower of Christ. If people happen to see you giving money to the poor, so be it, but the motivation should never be to make people notice you.”

God looks on the heart, not the outward man…

But the Lord said to Samuel, “Do not look at his appearance or at the height of his stature, because I have rejected him; for God sees not as man sees, for man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.” (1 Samuel 16:7 NASB 95).

So what does that mean for us as Christians?

For me, I need to check my heart before I say or do anything that may proclaim me to be righteous in any other way than through the blood of Christ. As Paul put it, “We are to proclaim not our own righteousness, but Christ’s (1 Corinthians 5:21; Philippians 3:9; 1 Peter 3:18). He further wrote in Galatians 6:14, “May I never boast except in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ.”