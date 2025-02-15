Nothing in all creation is hidden from God’s sight. Everything is uncovered and laid bare before the eyes of Him to whom we must give account. (Hebrews 4:13)

We get the English word kleptocracy by combining two Greek terms klepto meaning thief and kratos meaning to rule or govern. A kleptocracy, then is a form of government in which those in power use their position to steal public resources for personal or political gain. It is characterized by rampant corruption, abuse of power, embezzlement, and other forms of theft by government officials.

Political thievery is nothing new, it has existed throughout our county’s history since before the 1920’s Teapot Dome scandal to former Vice President Spiro Agnew’s 1973 conviction for tax fraud.

But now we know that such thievery has reached unfathomable proportions…

The amount of America’s national debt has increased by a mind-numbing 400% since the 2008 election of Barack Obama, with a significant percentage of that occurring within the insanely out-of-control Biden Administration’s office of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

It’s now no secret that every corrupt left-wing organization in the world seems to have been getting paid by USAID, which has been improperly doling out a billion dollars a week…. Spending money we don’t have. Most of these funds went to support sin and sexual perversion, not to actually help anyone in need. At the same time, it seems the more graft and corruption that gets exposed, the harder the Democrats and their activist judges, brain-dead sycophants, and fake news media are desperately trying to cover it up.

Especially the media…

Through USAID, deep-state liberals and Democrats have pushed nearly half a

billion dollars through a secretive US government-financed non-governmental organization (NGO), now known as "Internews Network" (IN), which controls (or did!) 4,291 media outlets that produced 4,799 hours of broadcasts reaching up to 778 million people and "training” over 9000 journalists in 2023 alone.

Is it a surprise that the media has been bought and paid for?

They may succeed here and there for a time.

But they will be fooling themselves…

Nothing remains concealed from God's sight. Evildoers may try to conceal their sins, but there is no ultimate hiding place from God's knowledge and justice. Our Lord teaches us that eventually, all hidden things will be brought into the light…

My eyes are on all their ways… they are not hidden from me, nor is their sin concealed from my eyes. (Jeremiah 16:17)

All means all…

Whoever conceals his transgressions will not prosper, but he who confesses and forsakes them will obtain mercy. (Proverbs 28:13)

One cannot overly emphasize the importance of acknowledging and confessing one’s sins.

For what does it benefit a person to gain the whole world, and forfeit his soul? (Mark 8:36)

The story of Lazarus and the rich man is told by Jesus in Luke 16:19-31. The parable describes a rich man who lived in luxury and a poor man named Lazarus who lay at the rich man's gate, covered with sores and longing to eat what fell from the rich man's table. When both men died, Lazarus was carried by angels to Abraham's side, while the rich man was in torment in Hades. The rich man begged Abraham to send Lazarus to dip the tip of his finger in water and cool his tongue, but Abraham reminded him of the great chasm fixed between them, preventing anyone from crossing over.

With all that said, it’s easy to point our fingers at others, reveling in their “getting caught” and being fired or prosecuted. Instead, perhaps it is time for some self-examination of our own shortcomings and hidden sins…

The question is…. what are you or I hiding from God that needs to be brought out into the light and repented of?

