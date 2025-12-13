And My people who are called by My name humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, will forgive their sin, and will heal their land. (2 Chronicles 7:14 NASB 95)

As Americans, we often trust only ourselves or the government to solve our problems… and because of that, we will almost always be disappointed.

No matter what the issue is, the key to getting past it is trusting in God rather than in the things of this world. When we trust and have faith in Him, we can come to believe that God can and will restore us to some level of peace and contentment. But this will only happen when we humble ourselves, stop doubting, and trust in God.

27 Then He said to Thomas, “Reach here with your finger, and see My hands; and reach here your hand and put it into My side; and do not be unbelieving but believing.” (John 20:27 NASB)

Jesus was essentially saying… trust me, Thomas!

There are three basic levels of trust…

I’m going to borrow from an illustration that Christian author and speaker Bruce Wilkinson has used to describe a person’s walk of faith and expand on it. The analogy is built around three chairs. Most Americans find themselves in one of these three chairs…

In Chair One, we find people who are committed to a worldview that holds the planets rotate around the sun, the sun rotates within the galaxy, and the universe revolves around them. They have bumper stickers on their vehicles that read, “HE WHO DIES WITH THE MOST TOYS WINS”. They are committed to playing, eating, partying, and doing anything that makes them feel good or appeals to their sense of self-fulfillment. They do not donate time or money to causes. They like Christmas and Easter only because they are paid holidays.

This chair is where those who act out in whatever way they want. They shrug off the consequences of their actions and immediately return to their old behaviors. If anyone approaches them or attempts to intervene, they often lash out and separate themselves from those who only want to help. They consider themselves to be in total control of their lives and do not trust or have faith in God. Life’s top priority is self; everyone and everything else is a distant second, and God isn’t even on the list.

The Second Chair is occupied by people who are caught in a struggle between their concept of God and their desire to do as they please. The vast majority of people in the world sit in this chair. They consider themselves to be good people, but they are usually burdened with guilt and anxiety as they struggle between honoring God and continuing to act out in sin. They go to church when it is convenient. They pray only in crisis. They own a Bible but do not read it. They are only connected to the Christian life because that is how they were raised.

This is the place where most of us are when we begin to question where we are in life. We sense something isn’t right, but we don’t know how to find the answers. People try to tell us that we are messing up our lives, and we know deep down inside that they are right. We continue to rely on self-help, willpower, or other people, places, and things to make us happy. Our priorities become based on the emotion of the moment.

For example, a child’s sudden illness may cause us to reach out to God for healing, but tomorrow’s flat tire becomes the wrath of a vengeful God who is bent on destroying our life. Today, going to church is imperative; next week, we will miss it because one of the kids has a soccer game.

Second chair people say one thing and do another. They talk about what is important in their life but act differently. They are not anchored to any conviction or absolute truth. Second Chair people often raise First Chair children. Children watch their parents’ lives and realize at a young age that God is not important enough to make a priority, and they reject Him at an early age.

Such are the roots of generational dysfunction…

In the Third Chair are people who are deeply committed to trusting in and have complete faith in God. They consider a relationship with Him their number one priority. They make life decisions based on His Word. They put their relationship with God ahead of their spouse, family, children, and work in an appropriate way. They are deeply devoted to serving others and actively look for opportunities to do so. They are guided by the concept of stewardship rather than a sense of guilt. They give of their time, talent, and treasure because they recognize that these are gifts from God, not things they have earned themselves.

They own a Bible and read it regularly to answer the questions of life. They trust that God has a good and perfect plan and that He can make all things work for good for those who place their faith in Him. In the church body, these are the people who are in service positions, make the coffee, lead groups, and show up early to set up chairs. They know that the only way to continue to grow in their healing and recovery is to give away what has been freely given to them.

And they understand that works alone will not save them…

The one thing that separates these three chairs is faith…

In Chair One, we have faith in ourselves

In Chair Two, we do not know who or what to have faith in

In Chair Three, we have faith in Jesus Christ

Which chair are you in today?

How can we come to trust in God more fully?

By getting to know Him!

We obviously would not entrust our cell phone or credit card to a total stranger because we don’t know their character. It’s the same with trusting God… we can come to trust Him by getting to know Him and his character. We do that by knowing His Word.

Scripture tells us that God never changes and never lies… He will never cease being perfectly trustworthy!

“Also the Glory of Israel will not lie or change His mind; for He is not a man that He should change His mind.”. (1 Samuel 15:29)

Delight yourself in the Lord, and He will give you the desires of your heart. 5 Commit your way to the Lord, trust also in Him, and He will do it. 6 He will bring forth your righteousness as the light and your judgment as the noonday. (Psalm 37:4-6 NASB 1995)

When we, as Americans, begin to build our trust upon God’s proven record of faithfulness, our country will be healed!