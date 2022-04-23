What is the Word of Faith Movement?
It's growing...
Word of Faith adherents claim that it is God’s desire for all men and women to be healthy and wealthy. They deceive people with a false “prosperity gospel” that claims that one can simply speak their desires into reality in the same way God spoke the heavens and earth into existence. They ask only that one “sow a seed” (code for send money) into their m…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to American Faith & Freedom to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.