What the Bible Says About Drag Queens in Church
I never thought I'd have to write about something like this...
It’s no secret that drag queen story hours have been held in public libraries and schools across the U.S. and Canada for some time now. Sadly, this epidemic of drag queens is now infiltrating North American “churches” and gaining access to children’s ministries. The intent? To groom children to accept the sick idea that homosexuality, transgenderism, an…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to American Faith & Freedom to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.