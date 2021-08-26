What’s Behind America’s Fall From Grace?
For the last 60 years, many Americans have been pushing God out of the public square.
One of my favorite places to eat genuine Texas barbeque is a little restaurant on the Brazos River just a few miles south of where we live. The source of the Brazos is in the high plains a couple of hundred miles northwest of our house… from there it flows mostly south until it empties into the Gulf of Mexico.
Just as a river has a source, so do the prob…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to American Faith & Freedom to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.