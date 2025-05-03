American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Momcat's avatar
Momcat
1d

and the permitting process gets more onerous by the day in Texas. Why? Bureaucrats love rules & regulations more than they love themselves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Jim McCraigh and others
Michelle Adams's avatar
Michelle Adams
7h

Matthew and I left California in 1998, and we've never looked back. My hubby has watched his home state disintegrate before his eyes. I believe we got out in the nick of time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jim McCraigh
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jim McCraigh
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture