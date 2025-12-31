“Do not conform to the pattern of this world but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is – His good, pleasing, and perfect will.” (Romans 12:2)

As 2025 has passed into history, we are looking ahead to 2026. Even though the calendar has rolled over, the battle remains the same; in fact, it is intensifying. The world will continue increasing its assault on those who would stand firm against the temptation to compromise one’s Biblical values.

In other words, stand firm…

In 2026, more than ever, we as Christians must stand firm on God’s Word even more diligently in the coming year so that we may live well for the Lord in America’s now post-Christian culture.

Paul wrote this to the Philippians…

Only conduct yourselves in a manner worthy of the gospel of Christ, so that whether I come and see you or remain absent, I will hear of you that you are standing firm in one spirit, with one mind striving together for the faith of the gospel; 28 in no way alarmed by your opponents… which is a sign of destruction for them, but of salvation for you, and that too, from God. (Philippians 1:27-28 NASB 95)

If there is any New Year’s resolution worth keeping, it is this… to stand firm in the faith.

How can we best do this?

1. Be in the Word. Just as our bodies require air, food, and water, our souls need the nourishment found in scripture. When we immerse ourselves in God’s word, we draw nearer to Him, gain wisdom, and learn how to best navigate the challenges of this world with grace. Reading, studying, and remaining in God’s Word isn’t just a recommendation… It is a necessity for renewing our minds and living a fruitful Christian life. We are scripturally admonished to do so.

Paul wrote this to young Timothy…

All Scripture is inspired by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, for training in righteousness; 17 so that the man of God may be adequate, equipped for every good work. (2 Timothy 3:16-17 NASB 95)

2. Be in consistent prayer and meditation on the Word each day to reinforce your spiritual grounding and guard your heart.

Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. 7 And the peace of God, which surpasses all comprehension, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. (Philippians 4:6-7 NASB 95)

3. Cultivate an attitude of gratitude. Write down at least three things you are grateful for today. By expressing gratitude, we can find joy and peace in our lives and strengthen our relationship with God, even in difficult times.

“Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful.” (Colossians 3:15 NASB 95)

In the coming year, American Faith and Freedom will continue to expose the darkness, the lies, and the compromise that masquerade as true Christianity.

At the same time, we will continue to hold on to our blessed hope in Christ Jesus. We pray that you will also.

