American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin L's avatar
Robin L
1d

Amen! This coming year of 2026 is already primed to be a very significant year for the Kingdom of God. We can see it, exactly as the Lord promised we would in Matthew 25:1-13, in the Parable of the 10 Virgins. Make sure you have oil in your lamps, and you are ready for the return of our Bridegroom!

No, I am not date-setting, but I am 100% obeying His command to be watchful and prepared. 2 Timothy 4:8 promises this: "Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day, and not only to me but also to all who have loved his appearing." I dearly want THAT crown, so I can cast it at His feet!!!

Maranatha!

Thank you, Jim, for all you do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jim McCraigh
Kate Dreston's avatar
Kate Dreston
19h

Thank you for being a beacon of light in this dark world!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jim McCraigh · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture