Austrian Catholic Students Singing Ramadan Song

“Ramadan Rap” for Easter?

“You shall have no other gods before Me.” (Exodus 20:3)

The country that gave the world Mozart, Schrödinger, Schubert, Haydn, and Klimt now appears to be caught in an ever-accelerating death spiral… all in the name of “religious dialogue”.

Years of unchecked mass immigration (Sound familiar?) are turning Austria into an empty shell of what it once was. In 1951, Austria was 89% Catholic, today it is only 50%. Since 1971, the Muslim population in particular has exploded from 0.3% to 8.4%.... a 28-fold increase.

Austria is fast losing its religious heritage and its mind…

Now Catholic kids are forced to sing a Ramadan song at a primary school in Salzburg’s Flachgau region. Parents are rightly outraged as to why their children were told to sing an Islamic religious song during Catholic religious lessons.

According to one little girl’s account, the lesson was about Islam and its customs. The song in question was apparently sung during that lesson. The “Ramadan Rap”, came from the textbook for Muslim religious education.

Apparently, there is only one Muslim student in that particular class…

As it does every year, the Catholic Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue has released its message for Ramadan. In this year’s message, signed by the Dicastery’s new prefect, Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, he wrote: “In this Jubilee Year (2025) centered on hope… hope rooted in the certainty that God’s love is stronger than any trials or obstacles.”

Catholics and Muslims do not serve the same God. Those Austrian Catholic parents should put an immediate stop to such nonsense…

Who is the teacher in this class? All Christians should be outraged by this.

How long will it be before the same thing happens in America… if it hasn’t already?