If you missed yesterday’s post, see it below… We’ll share the results in 24 hours.
Austrian Catholic Students Singing Ramadan Song
“Ramadan Rap” for Easter?
“You shall have no other gods before Me.” (Exodus 20:3)
The country that gave the world Mozart, Schrödinger, Schubert, Haydn, and Klimt now appears to be caught in an ever-accelerating death spiral… all in the name of “religious dialogue”.
Years of unchecked mass immigration (Sound familiar?) are turning Austria into an empty shell of what it once was. In 1951, Austria was 89% Catholic, today it is only 50%. Since 1971, the Muslim population in particular has exploded from 0.3% to 8.4%.... a 28-fold increase.
Austria is fast losing its religious heritage and its mind…
Now Catholic kids are forced to sing a Ramadan song at a primary school in Salzburg’s Flachgau region. Parents are rightly outraged as to why their children were told to sing an Islamic religious song during Catholic religious lessons.
According to one little girl’s account, the lesson was about Islam and its customs. The song in question was apparently sung during that lesson. The “Ramadan Rap”, came from the textbook for Muslim religious education.
To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Apparently, there is only one Muslim student in that particular class…
As it does every year, the Catholic Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue has released its message for Ramadan. In this year’s message, signed by the Dicastery’s new prefect, Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, he wrote: “In this Jubilee Year (2025) centered on hope… hope rooted in the certainty that God’s love is stronger than any trials or obstacles.”
Catholics and Muslims do not serve the same God. Those Austrian Catholic parents should put an immediate stop to such nonsense…
Who is the teacher in this class? All Christians should be outraged by this.
How long will it be before the same thing happens in America… if it hasn’t already?
American Faith & Freedom is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No, not possible as my God is a living, caring and loving Father, and because I believe that Jesus Christ, the only begotten son of God, is the One for all and once for all sacrifice for the sins of humankind, that He died on a cruel cross was buried and rose again on the third day, I can know for certain that when I take my last breath on this earth I will also take my first breath in heaven. Thank you, Jesus…because you are alive, I live!
It is my understanding that the Catholic Church considers Islam to be a Catholic Heresy. If that is incorrect, please explain it for me. If that is True then at the least Muslims have an adulterated view of God. At the worst, it is a different god entire, and the Catholic Church has no business including Islamic songs and instructions in its Schools and Churches. Why is Christianity moving out of the Way, and welcoming Islam in? Islam is an Existential threat to Christianity, and always has been.