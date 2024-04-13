Beth Moore is undoubtedly one of the most famous evangelical teachers in America. She arrived on the scene in the early 1990s as a women’s ministry Bible-study teacher… then got her big break when LifeWay (a division of the Southern Baptist Convention) began selling her books. Moore didn’t start out as a false teacher, but that has changed. This makes it hard for many people who have followed her for years to accept that she now spreads false teachings worldwide.

But, scripturally, we are commanded to expose false teachers...

“And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them.) (Ephesians 5:11)

With that said, many churches today foolishly use her materials in their women’s ministries, either erroneously, believing Moore is still a sound Biblical teacher, or choosing to ignore the fact that she no longer is:

Without evidence, Beth Moore has claimed the church is full of white supremacists. While making such unsubstantiated charges of racism in the church, she has not backed up her claims with specific proof. Moore believes skin color to be important and maintains there is white theology and nonwhite theology.... that a person’s race affects their ability to see the truth of Scripture. Critical Race Theory contends that being white alone makes one a racist. Paul’s book of Romans instructs us to avoid such people...

“Now I urge you, brethren, keep your eye on those who cause dissensions and hindrances contrary to the teaching which you learned, and turn away from them. 18 For such men are slaves, not of our Lord Christ but of their own appetites; and by their smooth and flattering speech they deceive the hearts of the unsuspecting.” (Romans 16:17-18)

Moore has been repeatedly asked to clarify her position on homosexuality. Moore has dodged the issue and has refused to say whether or not she views homosexuality as a sin. She has deleted anti-homosexuality passages from newer Kindle versions of at least one of her older books. Moore defends and promotes Jen Hatmaker, another false teacher after Hatmaker came out in support of gay marriage. Moore also supported Hatmaker when she was baptized into the liberal Episcopalian church by a gay bishop.

Recently, she has come out in support of Queer Theory, the LGBTQ version of Critical Race Theory. Queer theory seeks to abolish the notion of traditional gender and sexual norms. By supporting the effort to normalize homosexuality in the Church, Moore’s position directly conflicts with Scripture and must be rejected.

She now calls Christians opposed to homosexuality “hyper-fundamentalists.” Moore has been quoted as saying “That it exceeds Scripture to call homosexuality a sin, so she would refrain from doing it.” She is wrong. It is clear in Scripture, in Leviticus 18:22 and 20:13, as well as 1 Corinthians 6:9-11 and Romans 1:26-27 that it is sinful...

“Or do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived; neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor homosexuals, 10 nor thieves, nor the covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor swindlers, will inherit the kingdom of God. 11 Such were some of you, but you were washed, but you were sanctified, but you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and in the Spirit of our God.” (1 Corinthians 6:9-11)

Sadly, Beth Moore now consistently contradicts Scripture. She teaches that people are inherently good and asserts that people are “born with a drive to seek out the things that are of God.” That is NOT Biblical at all... we are NOT born with a drive to seek out the things of God. It’s precisely the opposite... we are born in a state of rebellion against God, with a sinful nature. Romans 3:11 reads, “No one understands; no one seeks for God.”

Moore has come to vigorously promote Roman Catholicism. She claims that she received a direct message from God specifically telling her that “Roman Catholicism is one of God’s true Christian denominations and that He desires unity among the various denominations, including Catholicism”. She has since joined St. Timothy’s Anglican Church in Spring, Texas. In December of 2021, Moore wore priestly garments, preached from the pulpit, and delivered the Eucharist (communion) at that church. Many Anglican churches regularly appoint women as priests and bishops, perform gay weddings, and support homosexuality.

She supports female leadership in the Church, calling men to step aside to place women in influential church leadership positions. She also preaches Sunday sermons to entire congregations, including men. That is not Biblical... See my post on this issue.

Her message often focuses on achieving personal happiness rather than salvation by grace through faith. Moore is now an active member of a “church” that regularly appoints women as priests and bishops. She regularly shouts down any audience member or critic who asks questions she doesn’t want to answer

Understandably so, many people still find it difficult to believe that Beth Moore is now a false teacher. However, it is abundantly clear that she has little regard for sound doctrine, seeking to entertain her audiences instead. Moore can no longer be trusted to correctly teach the Word of God, as she now promotes what supports her own narcissistic opinions.

In the video at the end of this post, you’ll see evidence of Beth Moore’s patently unbiblical teachings, as Bible teacher Michelle Lesley explains why Moore’s teachings harm women by pointing them away from biblical truth.

Beth Moore consistently contradicts Scripture... she does so because she knows

that the way she says things will be popular with her gullible audiences. Yes... gullible, because so many pastors are catastrophically failing to equip the women (and men) in their congregations to be able to recognize the signs of a false teacher. If one does not test a teacher's stance on Scripture but depends instead upon experience and feelings, they will likely be deceived and led astray...

Just like Bethel, Hillsong, and Elevation music, Beth Moore and her materials, past or present have no place in a Biblically sound Church. (Even her older materials could lead someone to be exposed to her newer teachings.)

“If there come any unto you, and bring not this doctrine, receive him not into your house, neither bid him Godspeed...” (2 John 1:10)

How sad...

