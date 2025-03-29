“9 Everyone who goes on ahead and does not abide in the teaching of Christ, does not have God. Whoever abides in the teaching has both the Father and the Son. 10 If anyone comes to you and does not bring this teaching, do not receive him into your house or give him any greeting, 11 for whoever greets him takes part in his wicked works.” (2 John 9-11)

I bear no ill will toward Joyce Meyer, a charismatic Prosperity Gospel/Word of Faith teacher. But sadly, she teaches a false gospel that focuses on what we deserve from God, rather than what we owe Him.

In the early 1980s, Meyer became an associate pastor at Life Christian Center, in Fenton, Missouri. Due to her popularity, the church grew into one of the leading charismatic churches in the area. Soon after that, Meyer began daily 15-minute broadcasts at a nearby St. Louis radio station.

In 1985, Meyer resigned and founded her own ministry, "Life in the Word." (Now Joyce Meyer Ministries). She later began airing her radio show on six additional stations from Chicago to Kansas City. In 1993, her husband suggested she start a television ministry.

Why should Joyce Meyer be considered a false teacher?

Over the years, Meyer has wrongly taught that we can speak things into existence if we have enough “faith”… something that only God can accomplish. We in no way have the power to speak things into existence. Instead, Jesus said “Seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness” (Matthew 6:33). The purpose of prayer is not to speak things into existence but to conform our will to God’s will (Luke 22:42). Only the omnipotent creator God can speak things into existence (Genisis 1:1).

She defiantly preaches to men in clear violation of 1 Timothy 2:12.

She has regularly partnered with or appeared with known false teachers such as Joel Osteen, T.D. Jakes, Beth Moore, and Christine Caine, a violation of 2 John 9-11. Partnering with false teachers or women preaching to men are clear biblical reasons not to follow any teacher, read their books, or watch their videos.

She wrongly claims that “The minute that blood sacrifice was accepted Jesus was the first human being that was ever born again. Now that was real, it happened when he was in hell.” 1 This is in direct conflict with scripture. Jesus was, is, and will always be God. From eternity past, He has been the second Person of the Trinity, and He always will be. (Genesis 1:1, John 8:58, John 17:5). He did not have to be born again! When on the cross, Jesus said to the thief beside Him, “Today you will be with me in paradise” (Luke 23:43); He did not say, “I will see you in hell.” Fran Sankey writes this… “Meyer teaches that on the cross Jesus literally became not just our sin-bearer but sin itself and ceased to be the Son of God. Meyer wrongly teaches that after Jesus died on the cross He went to hell not to proclaim the gospel or to announce his victory as some Christians believe but He went to hell to be tortured for three days and three nights by Satan and his demons as part of the punishment for our sins. After three days of demons jumping all over him and laughing at him, God finally had enough, and seeing that the price for sin was finally paid God ended the suffering and Jesus then physically rose from the dead as the first born-again man. Meyer is wrong.” 2

Meyer is an uber-rich master manipulator who twists scripture to get people to give her money. In 2023, the last year available, Joyce Meyer Ministries’ revenue was a staggering $112.8 million. Her monthly salary is $114,444. She owns a $10 million private Gulfstream IV jet with room for 19 passengers and her home is worth an estimated $20 million.3 But sadly, she regularly teaches about God’s love but does not preach the true Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Joyce Meyer is a false teacher to be avoided at all costs… but I would be remiss if I did not offer an alternative for women who wish to grow in their knowledge of the Word of God. Do check out Susan Heck at www.withthemaster.org

Joyce is nearly 82 years old at the time of this writing, and in 2023 suffered a serious fall that put her in a wheelchair for a while.

Pray that she very soon sees her error and turns from it… before it is too late.

Notes:

2. https://craigbrownsreformedtheology.wordpress.com/2011/09/21/word-of-faith-false-teacher-joyce-meyer%E2%80%99s-shocking-doctrine-and-heresy/

3. https://www.tuko.co.ke/398147-joyce-meyer-net-worth-house-sources-income-2021.html

