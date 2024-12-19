“You were running a good race. Who cut in on you to keep you from obeying the truth? That kind of persuasion does not come from the one who calls you. "A little yeast works through the whole batch of dough." I am confident in the Lord that you will take no other view. The one who is throwing you into confusion, whoever that may be, will have to pay the penalty.” (Galatians 5:7-10)

Here we go again, the producers of “The Chosen” have decided to put words in Christ’s mouth… Words He never said.

A scene from an upcoming episode features a conversation between Jesus and Judas Iscariot, who would soon betray him… a supposed conversation that never happened.

“You have a choice to make, Judas,” Jesus says in the scene in which Judas challenges Him to “reclaim” His “birthright.” “Who do you belong to? Who has your heart? I want it, and I’ve had it before. You followed me willingly.”

“I want to continue,” Judas replies. “There’s nothing more that I want than that.”

Jesus takes an emotional Judas’ hand, telling him, “Then I will pray for you. But for now, please leave me in peace.”

The Bible does not record this conversation…

The Chosen claims to be biblically based, but it is not. It has a Mormon influence. Dallas Jenkins, the show's creator, maintains that Christians and Mormons worship the same Jesus… that is

Biblically untrue. Mormons do not believe that Jesus Christ is God. They believe that Jesus was a god, but not God Himself. Instead, they believe Jesus is our elder brother from the great star Kolob. Mormons deny the deity of Jesus Christ and see the Trinity as a false, even pagan concept.

Scripture clearly warns us to refrain from giving a message that God never gave (cf. Jeremiah 23)

The direct words of Jesus that the Father wanted us to have been given by the Holy Spirit to the authors of the New Testament. "All Scripture is God-breathed" (2 Timothy 3:16).

That does not include TV shows like The Chosen…

put it this way, “In the end,

serves up a diluted version of Christianity designed to appease pagans and lukewarm believers. Serious Christians should be appalled by the show's portrayal of a flawed Jesus who committed transgressions, as well as its promotion of LGBTQ symbology.

.”

The Chosen

I could not agree more…

Sadly, The Chosen has drawn high praise from several denominations… Baptists, Methodists, Reformed, Charismatics, and Catholics among others. Some even are promoting it to their congregations.

Don’t fall for it… it’s yeast in the dough.

Avoid The Chosen and guard your children from it.

