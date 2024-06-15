A few years ago, furries were people who dressed up in their favorite animal costumes seemed to be folks just having some good fun. Back then, furries were fans of either real or cartoon animals in the same way that people are fans of sports personalities or the Kardashians. Today, Furry Fandom events and parties are regularly held on school campuses and convention centers around the country.

At first glance, it seems that anthropomorphic behavior (treating animals like tigers, dogs, cats, or foxes as if they were human) might be seen as harmless by most people.

But they would be very wrong…

Furries have gone to the dark side after being hijacked by the lesbians, gays, transgenders, and queers. Instead of animals that act like humans, we now have humans who act like animals. Some even think they are animals, rejecting the fact they were created in the image and likeness of God.

26 Then God said, “Let us make mankind in our image, in our likeness, so that they may rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky, over the livestock and all the wild animals, and over all the creatures that move along the ground. 27 So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them. (Genesis 1:26-27)

A Two-Pronged Problem…

An increasing percentage of older furries are white males in their teens to mid-twenties. These individuals are seven times more likely to identify as transgender and five times more likely to identify as homosexual than the general population. Furry Fandom has a strong sexual fetish undercurrent, with many participants embracing furry-inspired child pornography. Worse, such furries are now being considered as a gender identity by “advocates” and have been assigned a rainbow flag with paw prints.

Once the kids get drawn into it, they are attracted to events with furry adults present. It's nothing more than a form of grooming. At even greater risk are children who are autistic and other kids on the spectrum. The furry identity is especially appealing to kids who struggle with developing social skills and have difficulty distinguishing fantasy from reality. Sadly, they are some of the first individuals targeted by perverted adult furries. Most parents are uninformed.

The result is that children are becoming victims of a new type of sexual predator. One such case involves a furry, 26-year-old Tadashi Kojima of Tucson, Ariz., (aka “Hunter Fox”), who was indicted in federal court last year for abducting a 13-year-old boy. He was charged with kidnapping and transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

In the Philadelphia area, a 57-year-old man was arrested and accused of being part of a ring of child predators who repeatedly sexually abused a young boy at “furry parties."

But here’s the thing, both of the cases are at least a year or more old. The mainstream media and their search engine minions have effectively stopped reporting on these things since then. News of recent cases is non-existent and hidden from parents. An internet search will most likely serve up deceptive articles defending furries as harmless individuals… even from Psychology Today.

Worse, The American Counseling Association stands opposed to any type of conversion therapy which is designed to change the sexual orientation of a person from homosexual to heterosexual. So even if a person wants help they can’t get it.

But Not All Furry Activity Falls Under the Banner of Adult Sexual Perversion…

You’ve probably heard of younger furries who attend public schools. These seriously troubled kids create hostile learning environments by barking, crawling on all fours, using litter boxes, eating with their faces in their food, and scratching or biting other students.

Dehumanizing oneself in this way is a clear sign of a serious mental disorder. Despite a growing body of evidence, The American Psychological Association has yet to officially recognize these behaviors as a legitimate mental illness.

Those who defend furries see attempts to limit their activities as part of an effort to marginalize transgenders and homosexuals. Some organizations, such as Gender Spectrum, now foolishly claim one’s identity can include identifying as an animal.

Have We Officially Reached Peak Stupidity Yet? Don’t Count On It…

Federal mandates under Title IX may soon make things worse. Schools may soon have to regard furries as a protected class. Organizations, such as Gender Spectrum, are already insisting that a student’s identity can include some type of animal identification.

The narrative has been flipped from sanity to insanity on steroids. One student

told reporter Adam Bartholomew of Utah Main Street Media, "If we try to do something to get away from (the furries), or we tell them to stop, we get suspended".

In some states, victimized students are becoming trapped between a rock and a hard place… if they don’t have evidence a furry student attacked them, they can’t prove injury. But if they use their phone to record something, they can be disciplined for making illegal recordings. Students in one Utah middle school walked out calling for the expulsion and banning of furries. What did those spinless school administrators do? They offered nothing more than insulting “let’s all get along” platitudes.

Schools have an obligation to provide for the safety of students. The days of cowardly administrators and teachers must come to an end. They are fostering further destruction of learning environments where kids are already likely not reading or doing math at grade level. If this remains unchanged, parents need to take their children out of these schools before spineless staff turn them into animal shelters. They expel students for saying “patriot” or “men can’t become pregnant” but protect furries. Let those schools fail for lack of students.

Most Furry Fandom is now nothing more than a cover for sexually deviant behaviors or serious mental illness. What furry advocates want is not “to do their own thing” but to receive positive affirmation of their perversion or mental illness from others. As America becomes more secularized and increasingly rejects Biblical values, this, and other evils like it will only get worse.

Fathers, protect your children while considering this…

Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect. (Romans 12:2)

