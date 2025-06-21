And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them. (Ephesians 5:11)

It is no longer your parents’ Democrat Party… not even close. The days of Democrats like Roosevelt, Kennedy, Carter, and even Bill Clinton are long over.

Now, it seems like every Democrat is out to destroy anyone or anything that doesn't share their godless agenda. Their mode of operation is to punish those who don't accept their demented worldview. Living in a delusional world devoid of absolute truth, 2025 Democrats spew a spiritually sick double-mindedness that calls evil good and good evil.

The Prophet Isaiah wrote this…

Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; Who substitute darkness for light and light for darkness; Who substitute bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter! (Isaiah 5:20)

Sadly, 2025 Democrats find their identity only in power, position, and hatred. But as Christians, our identity is to be found in Christ.

A product of the world and its darkness, today’s Democrats seek to promote and defend all manner of evil choices as if anything people do should be tolerated, affirmed, and celebrated… except in the case of those who disagree with them.

As Christians, our purpose must be to abide in what God has taught us, even if it means being shunned or ridiculed by the people around us. We must not let our fear of not being accepted by others cause us to give our silent approval to that which we know to be sinful. All beliefs are NOT equal nor righteous before God. But, at the same time, as Christians, we are called to hate the sin, but love the sinner… as difficult as that may be for us.

With that said, here are 10 reasons why one cannot be a true Christian and a 2025 Democrat at the same time…

The Democrat Party favors not enforcing laws against illegal immigration, including human trafficking, child abuse, extortion, rape, fentanyl smuggling, and criminality to gain political advantage and electoral votes. Such positions are NOT in line with Christ’s command that we love our neighbor as ourselves. We don’t love others by exposing them to danger. It’s the exact opposite...

The Democrat party now uses violence as a means to an end. Look no further than what has been happening in Los Angeles and elsewhere over the last two weeks, while Democrats condone violence against law enforcement officers.

The Democrat Party seeks to divide people based on their race, which ignores the fact that God created all people equal and in His image. The Bible teaches that all people who have ever lived are descendants of Adam and Eve. All people are of the same race… the human race, but of different nations and kinds. Race is a human construct, not a Godly one.

The Democrat Party favors abortion, including late-term procedures up to birth. What’s more disturbing is that many Democrats won’t even support “born alive” legislation. They look to attack and destroy the very definitions of life and personhood. The Christian position on abortion is the polar opposite… that abortion is murder (It can only be justified when the life of the mother is at risk of certain death.)

The Democrat Party increasingly favors the satanic LGBTQ agenda, purposely pitting gays, lesbians, and transgenders against the straight majority. There can be no honest biblical interpretation that affirms homosexual behavior in any form. There is not one syllable of Scripture that condones or supports such deviant behavior. Democrats do little or nothing about groomers who recruit and abuse children. Christians hold that sexual relations should only be between a man and a woman within the confines of marriage.

2025 Democrats are the party of unbridled hatred. Many Democrats who hold such deep-seated hatred often work to generate fear among others so they, too, will become haters along with them. As Christians, the more we work to become like Christ and understand the love of God, the more we will hate the evil in this world and not the people in it!

2025 Democrats don’t or won’t acknowledge what a woman is, thereby disrespecting God’s final and most advanced creation.

Many of today’s Democrat politicians are fanning the flames of chaos instead of offering solutions. This includes House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who are making disrespectful and threatening statements aimed at federal law enforcement officials, fueling a 500% increase in violence against ICE agents. Egged on and likely financed by Democrat operatives, rioters in Portland and Texas are now assaulting federal law enforcement officers with fireworks and explosives.

Democrats are now doubling down on their support for mutilating sex change drugs and surgeries for minors after this past week’s Supreme Court ruling. The decision upheld Tennessee’s law banning such chemical and surgical mutilation. It is NOT healthcare. Follow the money.

2025 Democrats apparently hold that loyalty to their party is a greater virtue than following Jesus Christ.

It is an oxymoronic statement to say one can support the Democrat party and call oneself a Christian at the same time. To do so is to blaspheme the name of Christ. Nothing about any Democrat position is even close to being Biblical.

A true Christian can never be a 2025 Democrat, vote for any Democrat, or donate time or money to the party of satanically inspired delusion.

Not my opinion… God’s Word.

