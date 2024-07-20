Only 4% of all so-called “born-again” adults have a Biblical worldview… less than half of what it was only twenty years ago.

The Barna Group, a Christian polling firm, defines having a Biblical worldview as believing that absolute moral truth exists and that the Bible defines such truth… and have a correct belief in six important areas. This list is by no means totally complete, but for purposes of year-to-year comparison, we’ll go with it for now…

Jesus Christ lived a sinless life.

God is the all-powerful and all-knowing Creator of the universe and still rules it today.

We are saved by grace alone through faith and that salvation is a gift from God that cannot be earned.

Satan is real.

The Bible is 100% accurate in all of its teachings.

Christians have a responsibility to share their faith in Christ with others.

In a 2004 survey by Barna, it found that only 9% of all so-called “born-again” adults had a Christian worldview based on this list. But if that's not bad enough, in 2023, a similar Barna survey revealed that only 4% of American adults now have a biblical worldview as their basis for daily living.

Just 4%...

Worse yet, only 2% of American parents with children under 13 were found to have a biblical worldview. This means that 98% are now completely incapable of passing on a biblical worldview to their children. Parents are charged with the primary responsibility of their children's spiritual development and discipleship… not the church.

6 And these words which I command you today shall be in your heart. 7 You shall teach them diligently to your children and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, when you walk by the way when you lie down, and when you rise up. 8 You shall bind them as a sign on your hand, and they shall be as frontlets between your eyes. 9 You shall write them on the doorposts of your house and on your gates. (Deuteronomy 6:6-9)

Sadly, many parents, even self-identified “born-again” parents, do not really consider the spiritual life of their children as an important part of raising a child. At the same time, nearly 50 percent of all American parents with children under

eighteen had recently gone into debt to take their kids to horribly woke, anti-Christ Disneyland parks in Florida and California. The average amount of debt incurred was $1,983. Why? Because they wanted to “pass on something they fondly remember from their own childhood and want to experience with their kids”.

But not their faith?

Other surveys reveal that of self-identified Christians…

Just 40% agree that the Bible is the literal Word of God.

Only 30% accept that Jesus Christ is the only way to God, according to research from Probe Ministries.

A Ligonier Ministries survey found that 43% don’t believe in the divinity of Christ.

40% strongly agree that Satan “is not real but is only a symbol of evil.” Another 8% were not sure what they believed about Satan.

22% strongly agreed that Jesus Christ sinned when He lived on earth, with an additional 17% agreeing somewhat.

40% incorrectly believe that Mormons are Christians.

44% don't believe that the Bible is accurate in all of the principles it teaches.

33% of them agreed that the Bible, Koran, and Book of Mormon all teach the same basic truths…. something that is not at all correct.

10% of Republicans, 2% of Independents, and barely 1% of Democrats have a biblical worldview.

How in the world can one say they have a Biblical worldview and still be a Democrat?

How did this happen?

A fish rots from the head down… A 2004 Barna report found that only 51% of evangelical Protestant pastors then held a biblical worldview. But only 18 years later, the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University did a similar survey in 2022 and found that just 37% of evangelical pastors now have a biblical worldview.

Even worse, 62% of those same pastors held a hybrid worldview known as syncretism… the blending of other belief systems into one’s existing religious tradition… like allowing yoga (from Hinduism) into Christian churches. There is no such thing as “Christian Yoga”… read why Christianity and yoga are completely incompatible.

As I have written before… pastors must teach the whole counsel of God (Acts 20:27), equip the saints to do the work of ministry and to build up the body of Christ (Ephesians 4:12), and defend the faith against false doctrines (Ephesians 4:13). Instead, many have strayed from this to social justice, queer theory, tolerance, God is love, and “be nice and don’t offend anyone” nonsense.

A student is not greater than his teacher. A servant is not above his master. 25 The student shares his teacher’s fate. (Matthew 10:24-25)

Not many of you should become teachers, my brothers, for you know that we who teach will be judged with greater strictness. (James 3:1)

Those who call themselves Christians must fully understand the belief system of their pastor. Most Christians haven’t studied the scriptures enough to know the truth of God’s Word, but instead blindly trust whatever their pastor might tell them. If a pastor doesn’t or won’t measure up, leave and find one that does... even if you have to stay home and watch Biblically correct teachers on YouTube until you do. But do find a proper church and don’t forsake gathering together. I’ve known people who drive more than an hour each way to do so… and they have done it for years.

Let’s face it, having a Biblical worldview is no longer popular… but stand firm we must.

