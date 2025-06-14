I do not permit a woman to teach or to exercise authority over a man; rather, she is to remain quiet. (1 Timothy 2:12)

This past week, at its Annual Meeting in Dallas, the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) failed to pass a motion to prohibit member churches from employing women as pastors.

In other words, SBC member churches voted yes to women pastors… an obvious, in-your-face violation of Scripture:

It is a trustworthy statement: if any man aspires to the office of overseer, it is a fine work he desires to do. 2 An overseer, then, must be above reproach, the husband of one wife, temperate, prudent, respectable, hospitable, able to teach, 3 not addicted to wine or pugnacious, but gentle, peaceable, free from the love of money. 4 He must be one who manages his own household well, keeping his children under control with all dignity 5 (but if a man does not know how to manage his own household, how will he take care of the church of God?), 6 and not a new convert, so that he will not become conceited and fall into the condemnation incurred by the devil. 7 And he must have a good reputation with those outside the church, so that he will not fall into reproach and the snare of the devil. (1 Timothy 3:1-13)

We also find the biblical qualifications for a pastor in Titus 1:5-9, where Paul restates the same basic requirements for those who lead a church.

Those fake “pastors” who voted against this issue have just rendered themselves enemies of the true church, and the SBC itself useless and irrelevant.

If you are in an SBC member church and your pastor voted against prohibiting female pastors, now would be a good time to find a new church.

No Christian church should ever have a woman serving as a pastor or elder...

This does not mean there is any difference in quality, importance, or value. Men and women are equally valued in God’s sight and in His plan. Women bring many spiritual gifts to the church... hospitality, mercy, teaching, evangelism, and service. Women in the church are not restricted from public prayer (1 Corinthians 11:5) or from proclaiming the gospel (Matthew 28:18-20; Acts 1:8; 1 Peter 3:15). This reflects the fact that men and women are different but remain equal and complementary to each other.

Complementarianism is the view that men and women have different but complementary roles and responsibilities in marriage, family, and religious life.

Complementarianism seeks to preserve the biblical differences between men’s and women’s roles while valuing the quality and importance of both genders.

Not my opinion, but God’s Word…

