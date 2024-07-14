The man who tried to kill Donald Trump last week is dead. He was a registered Republican, but more importantly, a Biden donor. I will not mention his name so as not to give him further notoriety. But he did not act alone… he had thousands of accomplices.

Who are they?

Those who wanted to put a “bullseye on Trump's back”

Every person who ever wrote on a Facebook page they “wished Trump dead”

Everyone who ever tweeted “put a bullet in his head”

Bloggers who wrote they “wished someone would please shoot Trump”

Democrats who thought “the world would be better off without him”

LGBTQ advocates who ever called him “Hitler”

Hollywood celebrities who said they hoped that “someone would take him out”

Each and every one of them is as equally guilty as the man who loaded the rifle, climbed onto a rooftop, and fired off eight rounds… They have created a climate of hatred that has descended into the downright demonic.

They are the same leftist haters who still want Trump dead, but they also want to kill the unborn, the aged, and the infirm along with him. They killed the elderly in nursing homes with toxic vaccines. They murdered or disabled thousands of others with their mRNA jab mandates. They let hundreds in Chicago die of

gunshot wounds so they can blame those who oppose gun control. They are the same people who publicly support homosexuality, transgenderism, and abortion. They want open borders, putting all of us, especially women and girls, at risk. Perhaps, soon, they will want all Jews, Christians, and patriots dead as well.

They pulled the trigger as much if not more, than the would-be assassin… and many of them are now angry that the shooter missed.

At the same time, their vitriolic hatred for one man actually did kill someone else… a retired Fire Chief who had often risked his own life to save others. Corey Comperatore left behind a wife and two children. He was a hero who shielded his daughters from the hail of bullets that day.

Two others were critically injured.

Consider Jesus’ words in His Sermon on the Mount…

“You have heard that it was said to those of old, ‘You shall not murder; and whoever murders will be liable to judgment.’ 22 But I say to you that everyone who is angry with his brother will be liable to judgment; whoever insults his brother will be liable to the council; and whoever says, ‘You fool!’ will be liable to the hell of fire. (Mathew 5:21-22)

Unless these haters confess and repent on their knees before Almighty God, they will be cast into hell for all eternity as guilty of murder.

Pray for the haters and forgive them as they know not what they do… Finally, let us examine our own hearts lest we are also guilty of hating others.

Share