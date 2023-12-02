American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

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James Ron's avatar
James Ron
Dec 2, 2023

How parents, and believers, deal with their kids growing up in today's world must be painful. Though the seeds of our dismay were sown decades ago, I remember a clear line between good and bad. A moral compass that nowadays spins wildly.

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Bert Powers's avatar
Bert Powers
Dec 2, 2023

They are building a metaphorical Tower of Babel. We all know how that turned out.

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